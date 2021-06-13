Watch Battlefield 2042’s gameplay reveal trailer right here

As promised, today’s Xbox and Bethesda games showcase brought us our first look at Battlefield 2042 gameplay. Revealed for the first time last week, Battlefield 2042 is the next-entry in the long-running Battlefield series and takes us into a near-future where the US and Russia are the last two world superpowers remaining. The game promises massive multiplayer battles on dynamic maps, and today we’re getting to see just what those matches will look like.

The first gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 probably isn’t quite as long as most people would want, clocking in at three minutes on the nose. Just as well, it isn’t showing off gameplay in one unbroken shot either, instead offering quick glimpses at gameplay separated by fade outs. We’re also told that this is pre-alpha gameplay footage, so some of what we see here could change by the time Battlefield 2042 is out in October.

With all of that out of the way, the gameplay on display in this trailer is definitely chaotic, to say the least. Not only is there a lot of fighting on foot, but we also get to see plenty of vehicular combat. Battlefield 2042‘s wingsuits are on display in this trailer as well, as are the natural disaster weather events that will appear in some of Battlefield 2042‘s multiplayer maps.

As DICE announced last week, Battlefield 2042 will be launching on current-gen and last-gen consoles as well as PC, but current-gen consoles will obviously have more to offer players. For starters, while multiplayer matches are capped at 64 players on PS4 and Xbox One, they’ll have a player limit double that on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC. With 128 players support in at least some modes, Battlefield 2042 multiplayer matches sound like – and look like, for that matter – intense affairs.

That focus on multiplayer comes at a cost, though, as DICE and EA have revealed that there won’t be a campaign or battle royale mode in Battlefield 2042. That leaves the focus solely on multiplayer, so here’s hoping that Battlefield 2042‘s multiplayer modes are well fleshed out and fun to play. We’ll have more details for you on Battlefield 2042 as they’re revealed, so stay tuned for more.