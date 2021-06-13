Hades confirmed for Xbox, giving PlayStation gamers hope

After months of rumors, it has been confirmed that hit game Hades is coming to Xbox Game Pass, marking its expansion from PC and Nintendo Switch to one of the most popular gaming consoles. The game is available to preorder now and will be available to play starting in August. The announcement fuels hope that PlayStation will be next in line.

Hades is a roguelike action dungeon crawler that was released by Supergiant Games in December 2018. The game has only thus far been available for Windows and Mac, as well as the Nintendo Switch console, but it was announced today that it’ll also arrive on Xbox Game Pass subscription in August.

Xbox Game Pass is priced at $14.99/month and offers customers with an Xbox One or current-gen Xbox model access to more than 100 games in addition to an EA Play membership and Xbox Live Gold. A number of notable titles are available through the service, plus Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will arrive on the service next week.

The game is based on the world of Greek mythology, tasking the player with defying the god of death as they attempt to escape the underworld. The game has proven hugely popular and enjoys solid reviews from both critics and players. The game hits Xbox Game Pass on August 13.

Now that Hades has been confirmed for the Xbox consoles, it spurs hope that the title may also eventually make its way to Sony’s PlayStation consoles, as well. No such announcement has been made, but it seems logical given this latest news and the game’s overwhelming popularity that we’ll see it eventually hit the PS5, too.