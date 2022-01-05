Razer Project Sophia hot-swappable PC desk revealed with a rumbling chair for CES 2022

As is tradition, this week Razer had a set of reveals that aimed to steal the show at CES 2022. Over the past decade, Razer has delivered not just a collection of top-tier gaming peripherals. They’ve gone above and beyond, bringing conceptual works that’ve turned CES awards list-makers’ brains into soup. This year is no exception.

Back in the year 2012, Razer revealed the ultra-thin Razer Blade. The gaming tablet called Project Fiona appeared in 2013, followed by Razer Nabu in the year 2014.

Before the NVIDIA SHIELD completely dominated the market, Razer revealed the Razer Forge Android TV gaming machine in 2015. There was the GPU enclosure Razer Core in 2016, and the Razer Blade Stealth that same year. Razer does not shy away from bringing powerhouse products to CES, of that you can be sure.

Razer Zephyr Pro

Here in the year 2022, Razer showed the Razer Zephyr Pro, a new version of their Smart Mask. This is a follow-up to the concept they revealed at CES 2021, at that time called Project Hazel. Once Razer manufactured the first Razer Zephyr smart mask, they sold out with incredible speed.

The new Razer Zephyr Pro has all the features included with the original and adds a new “patent-pending voice amplification technology.” One would hope they’ve also amplified their efforts to meet demand with this Pro model in 2022 – or at least made a renewed effort to produce more of the original.

Razer Enki Pro Hypersense

Razer released a collection of Enki Pro chairs without any sort of haptic feedback inside, before now. Now they have a fancy new proposition: What if this chair had high-fidelity haptics, courtesy of D-BOX? And Chroma RGB lighting in the headrest, of course.

The new Enki Pro HyperSense will work with a haptic feedback unit made with tech similar to that of the rumbling seats you’ll find in some of the most awesome movie theaters in the world. Instead of just working with movies, this chair has “native support” for haptic feedback with “over 2,200 games, movies, and music titles.”

This chair has a 22-inch seat base, 100 degree shoulder arches, and built-in lumbar arch support. Haptic feedback is delivered with a responsiveness up to 5ms (quick!), with the ability to “create 1.5 inches of vertical and backward tilt in your seat.”

Rumbling will come from programmed elements in movies, music, and games. Feedback will also come from Direct Input Haptics, using mouse, keyboard, and game controller input to generate rumbling in the chair. Price and release date information for the Razer Enki Pro Hypersense chair were not shared at the time at which this article was originally set to go live.

Razer Project Sophia

Razer Project Sophia is a modular gaming desk concept. As is generally the case with Razer’s most outlandish “concept” designs revealed at CES, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see this device made into a mass production product. There is always a wild possibility that we’ll see some Project Sophia desks make their way into the wild – but for now, it’s a concept.

Project Sophia works with up to 13 different modules that can be plugged-and-played. As NVIDIA suggests, there will be “an untold level of personalization.” That includes system tools, processors, touch-screens, audio mixer units, external capture cards, and plenty of opportunities for added accessories – and more than one monitor.

Each element in Project Sophia is magnetically snapped to the underside of the desk, with customized PCB fitted throughout. And of course, as it is with any spectacular Razer product looking for as many eyes as possible, Project Sophia has LEDs throughout and around the rim, synced with Razer Chroma RGB.

Razer Blade 2022 and Fossil Watch

Razer also revealed a new set of Razer Blade laptops in 14, 15, and 17-inch configurations. They look a whole lot like their predecessors, but include larger keyboard keys, a new hinge, and the newest in new processing power inside.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch was revealed in a limited edition of 1337 units. This watch works a whole lot like the standard Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch, but here has a set of special Razer watchbands and a few Razer watchfaces.