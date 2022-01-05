Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch limited to 1337 units

It would appear that the limited edition mania central to the popularity of the brand BAPE has rubbed off on Razer. Not that Razer hadn’t created a limited edition product before they released products with A Bathing Ape in late 2020, but since then, Razer’s co-branding adventures have felt all the more natural in a “limited edition release event” sort of way. The latest example is the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, a device that’ll be released in a very limited edition of 1337.

Razer / Fossil

The number 1337 is the stock symbol for Razer on the Hong Kong Stock exchange. It’s also a classic bit of gamer history, translating from 1337 to LEET to elite. A gaming brand made by gamers for gamers keeps an orthographically encoded message of love for the original meme close to their heart.

The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch works with a 44mm case size and a 1.28-inch touchscreen display (with a resolution of 326 PPI). This device connects with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (for internet), GPS, and NFC SE. As it is with the original, this watch has buttons and dials that are customization-friendly.

Inside the watch is 8GB data storage alongside 1GB RAM. Sensors in this watch include Ambient Light, off-body IR (!), SpO2, PPG Heart Rate monitor, Altimeter, Compass, Gyroscope, and an Accelerometer for good measure. Charging of the internal battery in this watch is handled by 4-pin USB fast charging with an included magnetic puck.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be released with two interchangeable straps and three “exclusive” Razer watch faces. One watchface each for analog, Text, and Chroma will be included with this watch.

This smartwatch will work with Wear OS by Google, giving it the ability to run most features on its own or connected to an Android or iOS smartphone. The base Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch was the first to be released with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch without Razer branding was released September of 2021 without the “limited edition” component attached to this Razer brand device. The co-branded Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be released before the end of January, 2022, for a price of approximately $329 USD.