Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch revealed with a distant Wear OS 3 promise

Fossil this morning announced its next-generation smartwatch, simply called the Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch. While Fossil’s latest smartwatch may have a rather basic name, it seems to offer most of the features we expect from smartwatches these days. Moreover, the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch comes with the promise that it will be upgraded to Wear OS 3 at some point next year.

There’s a lot of anticipation riding behind that Wear OS 3 release, as it sees Google and Samsung combining aspects of both Wear and Tizen into one unified operating system. Having confirmation that the Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch will receive that Wear OS 3 update next year be the assurance prospective buyers need to take the plunge.

In any case, Fossil says its new smartwatch comes outfitted with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, and it’s the first smartwatch to use the platform, according to Qualcomm. Like a number of smartwatches on the market today, the Gen 6 Smartwatch offers heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and a SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen levels. The Gen 6 also has a 1.28-inch touchscreen display and will be available in 42mm and 44m case sizes.

The Gen 6 watch is swim-proof up to 3 ATM and comes with an onboard speaker and microphone that can be used to make calls or talk to Google Assistant when the smartwatch is tethered to a smartphone. While we don’t have specifics about the battery in the Gen 6 Smartwatch, Fossil does say that it can last for a full 24 hours when Fossil’s Smart Battery mode is turned on. With Extended Battery Mode, Fossil says that battery life stretches into multiple days, but again, that isn’t a very specific timeframe.

While we may not have a precise battery size, Fossil does say that the Gen 6 Smartwatch can be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes, though unfortunately, we’re not sure how long it takes to achieve a full charge. The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is up to pre-order today from Fossil’s website in seven different colors – three for 42mm and four for 44mm. Prices range from $219 to $319, with shipping currently slated for the end of September.