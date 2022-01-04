2022 Razer Blade gaming laptop refresh scores bigger keys, laser-cut speakers

The bigger keys are here at last! Razer appeared this week at CES 2022 to deliver new versions of their Razer Blade laptop series, bringing new larger keyboard keys, more powerful processors, and the newest in new graphics power. The Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17 all have a newly fitted hinge and a number of new ways to remain cool.

Razer

The 2022 model Razer Blade gaming laptop series has what Razer described as “additional ventilation with well-designed rubber feet” that add “convenient cooling airways.” We wouldn’t expect the newest round of Razer Blade laptops to get hot with everyday average use, but the addition of any and all methods for cooling a laptop, especially a gaming laptop, are appreciated.

The Razer Blade series shown here in early 2022 has a “refined hinge design” that sports a thinner profile than in previous releases. They’re ever-so-slightly more sleek, and fashionable, if you wish to see the situation as such.

In the past, the Razer Blade series has gotten some negative feedback about keyboard key size. If you rarely use a laptop, you might not notice – especially if you rarely use a notebook for gaming. If you’re a big-time laptop gaming sort of person, you’ll very likely notice even the slightest difference in keyboard key size switching from your favorite old-school notebook to something new. Taking feedback on the small keys into account, the newest line of Razer Blade notebooks has larger keys than in any earlier model.

Razer Blade 14 (shown above) as revealed in early 2022 works with more RAM than in previous models, coming in with 16GB DDR5 memory and the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor power. This machine now has a MUX Switch, allowing the user to manually enable or disable integrated graphics. No changes have been made to the display of this laptop VS its most recent iteration.

The Razer Blade 15 (shown below) will be released in multiple configurations very similar to previous models. They’ll be offering IPS LCD tech across the board, with a QHD resolution 240Hz refresh iteration, a Full HD version with 360Hz refresh, and a new Ultra High Definition version with 144Hz refresh.

The biggest beast of the bunch is the Razer Blade 17 (for early 2022). This machine has a larger battery than its predecessor (by a margin about which we’re curious about, since it appears to be less than 25% larger) – and it has a new charger. This “newly designed” GaN-powered 280W charger should prove to manage the ever-increasing power this new generation of laptops will bring.

The new Razer Blade 17 (shown below) also has 8 speakers, where its predecessor was released with 4. More speakers in this machine might make the gamer feel like their Razer headphones aren’t quite as necessary as before – but we’re sure Razer won’t be cutting back on new model cans later this year anyway.

The latest model Razer Blade laptops will be available either this month or starting in February. The Razer Blade 14 is the only one of the bunch that you’ll need to wait for until February 10, 2022 if you’re looking for the machine at a physical Razer Store or the Razer website. The Razer Blade 15 and 17 will be available from Razer’s website and at physical Razer Store locations on January 25, 2022.

UPDATE: The February 10, 2021 and January 25, 2021 dates are specifically for “pre-order” availability, instead of general availability. All models will be released for purchase from “select retailers” starting in Q1, 2022.

The Razer Blade 14 for 2022 has a price starting at around $2000 USD. The starting price for the 2022 Razer Blade 15 will be around $2500 USD. The 2022 Razer Blade 17 will have a price of around $2700 and up.