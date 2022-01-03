If you think this Mansory G63 P900 looks wild, wait until you see the interior

German tuning house Mansory has a knack for the extreme, and it applies to both styling and performance. However, Mansory has outdone itself with its latest creation for the 50th founding anniversary of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).

Photo Credit: Mansory Design & Holding GmbH

Folks, meet the Mercedes-AMG G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th U.A.E. by Mansory,the wild two-tone paint job takes a moment for your senses to digest. If you think the purple and black exterior scheme is a bit too bold, wait until you see the interior color scheme.

No, we’re not talking about a tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, but the purple and gold cabin is an acquired taste. Admittedly, the striking colors tend to grow on you the longer you stare. Besides, the materials and craftsmanship are top-notch, and the pleated surfaces lend a posh yet playful vibe.

The United Arab Emirates is celebrating 2021 as the Year of the 50th by the decree of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The celebration kicked off last April 6, 2021, and will continue until March 31, 2022. Mansory unveiled a Rolls-Royce Cullinan U.A.E. Edition the previous year to kickstart the event, and it ended 2021 with a colorful note with its bonkers Mercedes-AMG G63 P900.

A bespoke Mansory body kit accompanies that eye-catching, transcending purple and black two-tone paint job, including new wheel arches, a unique front bumper, front grille, a radical rear spoiler, and a custom hood design. The wheels are also new, while the vehicle gets some nifty LED light pods on the roof.

You also get more power and torque; Mansory claims 900 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque from a modified 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, a significant hike from the stock motor’s 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet output. Mansory failed to reveal the performance numbers, but you can bet the house this thing will go like no other Mercedes-AMG G63.

As expected, the Mercedes-AMG G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th U.A.E. by Mansory is exclusive to, well, the U.A.E., so don’t expect to see this thing at Walmart or Tesco anytime soon. Pricing remains unannounced, but such exclusivity merits a six-figure MSRP.