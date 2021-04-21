2021 Mansory F8XX is an 880HP Ferrari F8 Tributo

German tuning firm Mansory recently unveiled its latest version of the Ferrari F8 Tributo. Affectionately called the Mansory F8XX, it’s a complete vehicle conversion with new wheels, exclusive paint, a lightweight body kit, and a ton of power hiding under the bonnet.

The F8XX is the second modified Ferrari from Mansory this year. Early last March, Mansory presented the 2022 Stallone GTS, Mansory’s interpretation of a Ferrari 812 Superfast convertible. Headlining the list of mods is a highly-tuned 6.5-liter Ferrari V12 engine pumping out 830 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, 41 more horsepower than a factory-spec 812 Superfast.

Whereas the Stallone GTS is for open-top, grand-touring driving pleasure, the F8XX is “clearly and unmistakably aimed in the direction of high-performance and uncompromising lightweight construction,” said Mansory. In addition, the Mansory F8XX has more power than Novitec’s version of the F8 Tributo.

The F8XX has forged carbon aero bits for the front apron, side skirts, and rear apron in contrast to its brilliant Catania Green paint job and gold wheels. Unique to the F8XX are the pair of L-shaped carbon wings in the back, giving the supercar a more aggressive and distinctive style.

As expected, Mansory’s newest creation is a powerhouse on wheels. After tinkering with the engine management system and exhaust, the F Tributo’s 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 is now producing 880 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque. It’s a moderate hike from the stock engine’s 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque output.

Sending all that power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox, the Mansory F8XX accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 2.6-seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than a stock F8 Tributo. It also has a top speed of 220 mph, up from 212 mph. Helping the cause are ultra-light, one-piece, forged alloy wheels measuring 9.5 x 21 and 12 x 22, wrapped in 225/30 ZR21 (front) and 335/25 ZR22 (rear) high-performance tires.

Inside, the F8XX’s interior “creates a sporty atmosphere that once again perfectly combines high functionality, comfort, and design,” said Mansory. The cabin has beige leather, contrasting white accents, embroidered Mansory logos, and a plethora of carbon fiber trim. No word yet on pricing, but a standard Ferrari F8 Tributo starts at $280,000.