Mansory Aston Martin DBX has two rear spoilers and an 800HP V8 engine

German tuning house Mansory has shifted its sights onto the Aston Martin DBX. The results, as expected, are nothing short of extraordinary. We’ve all seen previous vehicle conversions by Mansory, and some are bordering on the extreme with bright livery, ultra-loud exhausts, and monstrous horsepower. It’s essentially the same deal with Mansory’s Aston Martin DBX.

Whereas a stock DBX is all about beauty, muscle, and generous doses of luxury, the Mansory DBX is the exact opposite. Don’t get us wrong: It has more than enough muscle to back up its hunkered-down vibe, but the elegant lines had to give way for a rather tacky widebody kit, highlighted by two rear spoilers that won’t look out of place in an experimental aircraft.

However, the Mansory Aston Martin DBX is on a quest for speed, and it needs to slice the air as cleanly as possible while improving downforce. As such, it now has a new front bumper with an integrated front lip. It also has a carbon fiber hood with additional cooling vents. Also standard is a new rear bumper with a redesigned diffuser and two tailpipe designs: center or side-mounted exhaust tips.

The widebody kit also comes with unique Mansory rear flanks and custom exterior accents, all rendered in genuine carbon fiber and contrasting lime green trimmings, of course. The conversion package includes a gorgeous set of 24-inch black wheels with the same lime green accents as the rest of the vehicle.

The crazy looks are a perfect match to its rousing 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, now equipped with larger turbochargers, a new ECU, and a free-flowing exhaust system. Whereas a stock Aston Martin DBX produces 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, the Mansory DBX wields 800-horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Mansory claims zero to 60 mph in 3.8-seconds and a 202 mph top speed, significantly quicker than a stock DBX going from zero to 60 mph in 4.3-seconds.

Meanwhile, the interior is resplendent in black and lime green like the exterior, although we’re crushing on those embroidered floor mats and fancy seat prints. We bet Mansory won’t be making a lot of DBX conversions, and we’re betting the house that each will cost almost twice as much as the base car’s sub-$200k price tag.