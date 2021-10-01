Mansory Audi RS7 Sportback has a 770HP twin-turbo V8 motor

The Audi RS7 Sportback remains one of our favorite sport-luxury sedans. It not only looks fantastic in almost any color, but its 4.4-liter V8 engine is a masterpiece. However, German tuning house Mansory has always had a different perspective in the style and performance department. But its latest creation, the Mansory RS7, is both surprisingly subtle and expectedly ultra-powerful.

No Mansory car is leaving the factory gates without a modest engine upgrade. If Mansory couldn’t resist tinkering with the Rolls-Royce Ghost’s turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine, there’s no way it wouldn’t touch the RS7’s mighty twin-turbo V8. In stock form, the engine produces 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

But after some Mansory-specific engine upgrades, the Audi RS7 now has 770 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque at its disposal. The stock RS7 Sportback is a pretty quick machine, capable of pushing from zero to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds and a 190 mph top speed. As expected, the Mansory RS7 is faster off the line, going from zero to 60 mph in three seconds flat, pummeling all four wheels using a modified eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox.

And yeah, it wouldn’t be a Mansory either without some funky color schemes. Thankfully, the Nardo Gray paint and blue accents are easy on the eyes, but the interior is worth mentioning. Some may like it, and some may don’t, but we like the direction Mansory is heading with its premium and subdued interior color scheme. Blue is the order of the day, but we reckon you can specify a different palette when placing an order.

Of course, carbon fiber is dominant everywhere you look, and you’ll find it in the front splitter, rear diffuser, side skirts, and the custom rear spoiler. In addition, the interior has generous trimmings of carbon fiber, contrasting stitching, leather, and Alcantara. Mansory is kind enough to cover the floors in pleated leather, adding a vintage-inspired vibe to the Audi RS7 Sportback’s modern cabin.

Mansory is encouraging potential buyers to reach out if interested in owning a limited-edition Audi RS7 Sportback. We have no word on the MSRP, but a stock Audi RS7 will ring upwards of $120,000. If you have an Audi RS Q8 instead of an RS7, Mansory can turn your SUV into a 769-horsepower sport-luxury powerhouse.