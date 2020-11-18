This Mansory Audi RSQ8 is ready for deployment

German tuning firm Mansory is expanding its lineup of modified Audis with its latest RSQ8. As expected from Mansory, the RSQ8 is given a full cosmetic upgrade with deep black paint, red racing stripes, and a bevy of carbon-fiber kit.

The standard Audi RS Q8 is mightily powerful, to begin with. It has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Despite being as large as the seven-seat Q7, the RS Q8 can rush to 60 mph from a dead stop in 3.8-seconds – less than one-tenth of a second slower than the Audi RS7 Sportback and RS6 Avant, both of which are equipped with the same twin-turbo V8 motor.

But the Mansory RSQ8 is taking it up a notch. Equipped with a modified ECU and a bespoke high-performance exhaust system (both of which are developed in-house), Mansory raised the V8’s output to 769 horsepower and 734 pound-feet of torque. And with lighter carbon-fiber body panels and superior aerodynamics, the Mansory RSQ8 can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 199 mph.

It’s interesting to point out that Mansory’s RSQ8 has more power than the ABT Audi RSQ8-R. The latter has the same twin-turbo V8 producing up to 740 horsepower and 678 pound-feet of torque with the ABT Engine Control option.

Mansory’s latest creation is adorned by lightweight ‘Mansory YN.5’ 24-inch forged wheels wrapped in 295/30R24 tires in the front and 355/25/R24 in the rear to improve handling, traction, and grip. Smaller 23-inch aluminum wheels are also available. But for the money, we’re sticking to the 24-inch forged alloys, thank you very much.

Inside, the Mansory Audi RSQ8 has the same black and red theme as the exterior. Black leather upholstery is standard, while the seats come with red contrasting seams. Also standard are carbon-fiber dash panels and a custom Mansory steering wheel finished in leather and carbon-fiber. Pricing remains unknown, but you can get in touch with Mansory to know more.

Mansory Audi RSQ8 Gallery