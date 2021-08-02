Mansory Rolls-Royce Ghost has 720HP and orange accents

German tuning house Mansory has unveiled its high-performance iteration of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Mansory has already created quirky renditions of a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Audi, and even a lawnmower, for crying out loud. And while some may look at Mansory’s Rolls-Royce Ghost as excessive or indiscreet, there’s no doubt the Mansory Ghost has an appeal of its own.

As expected from Mansory, the complete vehicle conversion consists of a plethora of bare carbon fiber components, each made and baked in-house at Mansory’s autoclaves. At the front, it has a new front lip with side flaps and a gigantic carbon fiber hood with visible carbon structures. The car also gets redesigned LED driving lights and an illuminated grille in the client’s color of choice.

The Mansory Rolls-Royce Ghost also comes with dark carbon side sills, black door handles, carbon fiber side skirts, a new rear diffuser, and a tacky set of air outlets in the rear bumper. In addition, it rides on custom 22-inch Type V.6 glossy black wheels wrapped in high-performance rubber. At the back, it has two subtle rear spoilers to tame the wind.

Under the hood, the stock 6.75-liter V12 engine receives new turbochargers that offer higher boost pressures. After installing a new sports exhaust system, new high-performance and high-flow catalytic converters, and a modified ECU, the Mansory Rolls-Royce Ghost pumps out 720 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, 157 more horsepower and 93 more torques than a stock Ghost. Oh, and the engine also gets a carbon-fiber cover.

With that much power, it has enough grunt to push from zero to 60 mph in 4.4-seconds, adequately quick for a plush limousine. Inside, it has premium white leather with Mandarin orange accents, although we reckon clients have the freedom to choose any color or material from Mansory’s catalog.

In addition, the dashboard, seats, and door panels have additional LED lighting to create a festive yet soothing atmosphere. Also standard is a leather-carbon sports steering wheel with carbon inlays and a bespoke leather Mansory “cool bag” offering up to 14 liters of capacity, more than enough to store your favorite brewsky and champagne.

As usual, Mansory failed to mention pricing, but the tuning house is encouraging interested clients to reach out to learn more about what the new Mansory Ghost has to offer. Considering the base price of a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost starts at a heady $337,850, we expect lucky clients to spend upwards of $500,000 for the privilege of driving a sportier and more powerful Ghost.