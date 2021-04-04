Forthcoming Apple devices you need to know about

The ongoing pandemic has thrown everything including product launches in the tech industry off schedule. Apple has not escaped untouched either – its usual March event didn’t transpire and there is no official word on whether Apple is going to go ahead with an event in April. Even though it’s loudly advocated that the Cupertino giant will be announcing some interesting products in an event this spring.

In spite of a rough last year, Apple launched some groundbreaking devices in 2020 including the 5G iPhone 12s, refined Apple Watch, and the radical new M1 chip-powered Macs. This year, when Apple celebrates its 45th anniversary, iPad Pro with mini-LEDs, long-awaited AirTags, and stirring iPhone 13 may see the light of day, along with the usual suspects – iMac, iPad mini, Apple TV et al, – getting a refresh.

The new wave of Apple products could be announced anytime now, but there is no date finalized for a virtual event – noise about the event taking place on April 6 is loud – but it doesn’t seem legitimate as nothing has been heard from the horse’s mouth. Before Apple officially announces its devices for 2021, let’s take a quick look at what is expected in the recent future.

Mini-LED iPad Pro

Some cosmetic and internal refresh is likely in the regular iPad mini but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to be the first Apple device to support Mini-LED display. According to the recent rumors, the new iPad Pro will see some radical changes made to the iPad lineup after a very long time.

In addition to the Mini-LED screen, it could probably feature more precise brightness, 5G and of course a better battery performance. A more powerful processor is likely to power the gut, which an industry analyst believes is going to be on par with the M1 chip.

New AirPods

Launched toward the end of last year, the AirPods Max is not for every Apple fanboy. The exclusively priced model may not have a new variant this year, but the good old AirPods and AirPods Pro are in for a makeover. The AirPods now may feature an in-ear buds design that plugs within the ear. These may irrespective of the resize body include Active Noise Cancellation and a “pressure relief” vent amid other features.

Sleek new AirPods Pro is also expected to launch this spring. The speculations are suggestive of a slightly lesser price tag despite beefed-up functions in the true wireless earbuds. Like the new AirPods, the Pro model upgrade is likely to feature a compact form factor with a SiP (System-in-package) chipset onboard, cramping up hardware close enough to make the smaller size possible. The earbuds, along with Apple’s W2 wireless chip for better connectivity will come with improved battery and sound quality.

AirTags tracker

Apple has been working on its own tacking device that was expected to launch in March this year. That didn’t happen but its launch is evident in Apple’s next event (whenever that happens). The AirTags are rumored to be different from Bluetooth tracking gadgets as it will be utilizing ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that offers more accurate tracking.

The coin-sized (32mm x 32mm x 6mm) AirTags would attach to your items like keys and wallets. Based on code in the iOS, the user will be able to track back a lost item with AirTags on it. The device is going to rival Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag Plus and would be priced around the same $39 tag.

Revamped MacBook Pro

Like the abovementioned products, this may not be a definite newcomer in the most recent Apple event, but a MacBook Pro in new 14 and 16-inch with Mini-LED display is on the cards and could be released at the September event.

The new MacBook Pro is going to be significantly away from its predecessors with a flat-edged design and MagSafe charging support. 2021 MacBook Pro is also believed to feature SD card reader and have an HDMI port.

iPhone 13 lineup

Apple plans on joining the folding smartphone bandwagon but it’s unlikely to happen this year. iPhone 13 scheduled for launch in the second half of 2021 will be a single screen phone with some interesting new changes like the inclusion of Touch ID within its AMOLED screen and a trimmed down notch display touting a higher (at least 120Hz) screen refresh rate.

Since the iPhone 12 lineup has refreshed the design and has been well accepted; not much is expected to change on that front in the 2021 models. Albeit, all models in the iPhone 13 lineup may feature larger camera sensors with sensor-shift stabilization support, which is native to the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max at the moment. Apple got rid of the power adaptor from the device package last year, this year the marque foresees iPhones that only charge wirelessly. In that account, the forthcoming iPhone 13 may come without the charging port.