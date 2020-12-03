All-new MacBook Pro 2021, MacBook Air 2022 will allegedly use Mini-LED

It’s hard to deny that Apple hit it big with its new Macs powered by its first-ever Silicon, the M1. That, however, may just be the opening salvo for a series of big changes that the company will be introducing in its MacBook lineup as well as its iPad Pros. According to famed analyst Ming-chi Kuo, Apple will once again revolutionize its MacBooks in the next two years, with no less than three models sporting new mini-LED backlit displays.

As previously explained, mini-LED screens, despite their name, are still LCD screens that use LEDs for their backlighting. A technology used by TV makers, mini-LED offers finer control over areas of the screen that need to be brightened or dimmed, increasing the overall contrast and quality of the display. It is also, however, more expensive than the more common LCDs with edge backlighting but Apple has a way to offset those costs for the next generation of MacBooks.

Upcoming MacBooks with mini-LEDs will all be powered by the ARM-based Apple Silicon, whether the M1 or some future chip Apple will announce next year or the next. Since these chips are significantly cheaper than paying for Intel’s processors, the build costs for these MacBooks will more than even out in the end.

According to Kuo, Apple will launch two MacBook Pros in 2021 with an all-new design, though he doesn’t provide more details on that design. 2022, on the other hand, will see a new MacBook Air with a more affordable price tag. Kuo expects MacBook shipments to jump by 100% in the next three years due to these big changes.

Apple seems to be betting on mini-LEDs for its device portfolio next year, at least for those with large screens. Following the all-new mini-LED MacBook Pros, Kuo claims that Apple will launch its first mini-LED iPad Pros sometime in the second half of 2021.