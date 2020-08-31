Apple AirTag release tipped by insider

A report today from China suggests that Apple is preparing to reveal their Apple AirTag device. This is a device that works with wireless sensor technology to act as a “loss prevention tag” of sorts. Much like the many, many similar sorts of tags we’ve used and reviewed over the past decade, Apple’s AirTag will likely work with NFC, Bluetooth, and/or Wi-fi connectivity.

The AirTag tip today from Macotakara notes a Chinese supplier (who wished to remain anonymous) leaked potential release information about the Air Tag system. The device was apparently meant to be released in the first place during the company’s presentation of the iPhone SE (2nd Gen, 2020). Now, it would seem, Apple’s ready to roll with the AirTag system at an event next month.

Apple’s October 2020 event will likely be held within the last couple of weeks of the month. A reveal date of October 20 or October 27 for AirTag from Apple wouldn’t be a bad bet to make. At that time, it’s also been suggested by the same China supplier source, the AirTag system will be the first to work with App Clips.

NOTE: What’s shown above is a mockup based on descriptions shared by multiple sources over the past several months. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on AirTags as they’ve popped up earlier this year.

Another tip from Digitimes leaked the possibility that all new iPhone devices revealed at this fall event will likely support facial ID (front-facing camera/sensors, Face ID), as well as mmWave 5G connectivity. It’s also noted there that the top-end model of the iPhone 12 collection will work with sensor-shift optical image stabilization for its back-facing camera system, as well as a ToF (time of flight, 3D sensor) at its back.

A new tone for the iPhone collection will likely be introduced in October for the iPhone 12. It’s been tipped several times (in links in the timeline below as well as by Digitimes) that the new iPhone 12 will have a “dark blue” model. We’ll have to wait and see the exact color for this October!