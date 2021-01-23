iPhone 13 is going to be a different deal: Here’s why

It is probably very early to make a claim about the forthcoming iPhone – or a new lineup. But with rumors flowing in from every side of the globe, it’s fitting to touch upon certain aspects that’ll make the iPhone 13 a different deal. Presumably, and various sources confirm, the 2021 iPhones will not have a dramatic change in the layout to outrightly contrast the already revamped and exciting iPhone 12 line introduced in fall last year, but some notable changes in features are expected to make things interesting.

A while back we talked about Cupertino company’s intentions – and directional work-in-progress – to tap on the foldable fad of the smartphone industry. Apple is working on prototypes of foldable displays, we said, but there has been no progress in developing a foldable handset per se. It’ll be overly jealous to expect Apple to roll out a foldable iPhone to take on the likes of Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei this year.

Apple for 2021 – given the slow production progress due to the pandemic – is going to stick to the single screen iPhones. These have been the main stake of the marque and that is how it is most likely to stay this year as well.

In that accord, there are rumors of Apple going with the iPhone 12S moniker for the next iPhone with minor changes. This has been a case with phones in the past where, for instance, the iPhone 5S, 6S, and XS have followed their beefed-up predecessors with minimal design alterations and something of sorts could transpire this time. It still won’t be a good bet to count out a line of new flagship devices which would be the iPhone 13 series, we believe. Let’s touch on a few things expected to make it a big deal at launch.

Touch ID makes comeback within the screen

In-screen fingerprint sensor would sound unfamiliar for the iPhone, it has been a feature that’s ruled Android smartphones for years now. There is a possibility, in 2021, for the iPhones to upgrade to this important feature. Important because in the pandemic when it’s not been easy for users wearing masks to login using Face ID, fingerprint sensor could offer another way for them to log in to their device.

Yes, Apple introduced an update to facilitate facial recognition when user is wearing a mask, the feature would still have its merits expecting we would have to keep our faces covered for an unforeseeable future. The return of Touch ID built under the screen wouldn’t affect the presence of Face ID – it is going to stay – fingerprint scanner is just going to be an alternate method for biometric authentication.

Display with tapered notch

Despite claims from some Chinese suppliers that the “enclosure design of the iPhone 13” will be same as the iPhone 12; rumors have it that the forthcoming iPhones will feature display with a slightly smaller notch. The likeliness of a less intrusive front-facing camera is countered by two claims: the notch will be less wide, or the notch would be of the same size in width but of smaller height.

However that pans out, there could be a distinguishable difference, but notably notch with Face ID sensor is there to stay. A reduction in height, which is more likely, going by multiple rumors, will intend to make the notch less noticeable, which means a new Face ID camera module is likely. In that context, a report via DigiTimes points at the supply of new Face ID module by Foxconn and Korea-based LG Innotek, while the front-facing camera modules are expected to be supplied by O-Film.

Higher refresh rates likely

120Hz and at times 144Hz screen refresh rates have been a common setting on smartphones from Apple’s direct competitors. While that should have deterred the brand and forced it to introduce 120Hz displays in the iPhone 12 series – but that didn’t happen – the current Apple flagships make up for this high response time with their OLED displays and fast processing.

That said, 2021 iPhones could rollout with a higher screen refresh rate – at least 120Hz is on the cards. If Apple was to pull this off, it would be doubling the refresh rates from 60Hz on the iPhone 12 line, which is going to be a welcoming upgrade for fanboys.

Port-less iPhone is all wireless

Apple has done away with the power adaptor in the box. Next in line is likely the charging port, which may not find a place on the upcoming iPhone. The idea is to offer iPhones that are powered wirelessly alone. As a step in that direction, Apple has already delivered magnetic MagSafe charging tech in iPhone 12, and according to eminent leaker Jon Prosser, Apple’s ultimate “goal is port-less.”

In all likeliness, a port-less future is fancy and all that, but to make wireless the only powering norm, Apple will have to drastically modify the wireless charging speeds for users to accept the change wholeheartedly.

Upgrades for mobile photography

iPhone 12 Pro models come with some exciting improvements on the camera front. Rumors suggest upgrades are likely in the new lineup of iPhones led by expected iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max variants getting a larger sensor, which camera in the triple lens setup would that be is not clear.

Additionally, the sensor-shift stabilization featured in iPhone 12 Pro Max is likely to reach the entry models of the iPhone 13 as well, which will be a remarkable improvement promising more stable images in every light condition.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a great record with predicting forthcoming features in Apple devices believes, the ultra-wide lenses on iPhone 13 Pro models see increase in aperture from f/2.4 to f/1.8 to allow more light to enter the lens and deliver improved photographs.

According to another rumor, there’s a possibility of improved zoom capabilities on the upcoming iPhones with a periscope camera system, while LiDAR scanner presently in the iPhone 12 Pros could trickle down to all the possible variants of the new iPhone in 2021.