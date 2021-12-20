Cheapest Polestar 2 gets its official EPA range

We have good news for those eyeing the more affordable, entry-level variant of the 2022 Polestar 2 electric car. Polestar announced the base model car got an EPA-approved 270 miles of driving range in a recent press release, making it among the longest-range electric vehicle in its class. In addition, the base Polestar 2 single motor long-range variant has higher range numbers than the VW ID.4 and, surprisingly, the Tesla Model 3.

But hold your horses! We need to include the brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5 and its Kia EV6 stablemate. The former got 303 miles of range from the EPA, while the Kia goes further with an EPA-approved 310 miles. In addition, the base single-motor Polestar 2 has a $47,200 MSRP, while the Hyundai and Kia are $3,000 less before factoring in tax credits and other perks.

Still, the Polestar 2 is a different breed of EV. If the sloping roofline is any indication, the Polestar 2 is more about dynamic driving than anything else. The front-mounted single electric motor ekes out 231 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, enough to push you from zero to 60 mph in 7.0-seconds.

Executive editor Chris Davies had a go in the single-motor Polestar 2 a few months back and found the range numbers mildly appealing. “I’d have to spend more time with the EV to see its potential foibles, but over my drive, the distance it promised was, indeed, the distance it delivered,” Davies said. How about performance? “In regular use, pickup from a standing start feels much like the Polestar 2 Dual Motor,” added Davies. “Yes, the Dual Motor is faster, but the (single motor) Polestar 2 feels reassuringly well-rounded.”

Polestar is also pushing a myriad of over-the-air (OTA) software updates to improve the range, performance, and charging times of the 2. The latest update allows owners to schedule charging times and take advantage of off-peak pricing to save on charging costs.

A few weeks back, Polestar announced a performance software update for the dual-motor Polestar 2, unlocking 67 more horsepower and faster acceleration times for $1,130. The Polestar 2 Dual Motor and Single Motor variant are available to order at the automaker’s website. The dual-motor variant has base prices at $51,200 (before federal tax credits).