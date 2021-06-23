All the dog food recalls in effect for 2021 – so far

Today we’re taking a look at each of the dog and cat food recalls announced by the FDA in the USA in the year 2021. We’ve previously reported on most of these recalls in the past, soon after they were initially tipped by the FDA through the first months of this year. Today we’re making absolutely sure you are up-to-date on all the recalls as such, just in case any were missed during this tumultuous time.

In the first month of the year 2021, the folks at Midwestern Pet Foods Inc., representing Sportmix, Nunn Better, Splash (Fat Cat Fish Food), and Pro Pac, initiated a recall of a variety of foods for dogs and cats. The recall was for Aflatoxin Levels as they exceeded acceptable levels. NOTE: This recall, as with others, isn’t necessarily limited to the USA.

The first recall of the year included

• Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk

• Pro Pac Performance Puppy

• Splash Fat Cat 32%

• Nunn Better Maintenance

• Sportstrail 50

• Sportmix Original Cat 15

• Sportmix Original Cat 31

• Sportmix Maintenance 44

• Sportmix Maintenance 50

• Sportmix High Protein 50

• Sportmix Energy Plus 44

• Sportmix Energy Plus 50

• Sportmix Stamina 44

• Sportmix Stamina 50

• Sportmix Bite Size 40

• Sportmix Bite Size 44

• Sportmix High Energy 44

• Sportmix High Energy 50

• Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5

• Sportmix Premium Puppy 33

We took a look at the dangers of this particular reason for recall, exploring why it’s important to NOT IGNORE recalls as such.

In March of 2021, Bravo Packing initiated two separate recalls for potential Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The first report pointed to Performance Dog and Ground Beef both come frozen in 2-pound and -pound plastic sleeves.

The expanded recall included Performance Dog (chub) frozen raw dog food in both 2 and 5-pound sizes, “Green Tripe” frozen raw dog food in 2 and 5-pound sizes, “Beef” frozen raw dog food in 2 and 5-pound sizes, “Performance Dog” (patties) frozen raw dog food (all sizes), “Tripe” (patties 1/4lbs) frozen raw dog food in all sizes, Bones (smoked) in 14 varieties. This significant recall took place in March – you may still have said foods in your fridge, freezer, or cupboard.

Above and below you’ll see images of SOME of the recalled products outline above and/or below. Take a peek at each individual link for more imagery as such. In March we also saw an expanded set of recalls from Midwestern, again about salmonella.

There was a Meow Mix recall in April of the year 2021. That affected Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food with “best if used by” dates 9/14/2022 and 9/15/2022. A Natural Balance cat food recall appeared in May.

An expansion of Sunshine Mills recalls appeared in June of 2021. That was for salmonella contamination for Sprout Sporting Dog Food, Sportsman’S Pride, Intimidator, and FRM Gold Select dog foods. The most recent recall hit Freshpet bite-size dog treats.

If you know anyone who might have one of the products outlined above, let them know the products mentioned have been recalled. A pet food company takes drastic action such as this when there’s a possibility that the product they’ve distributed could seriously affect or kill the pets they feed – this is important!