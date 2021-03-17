Pet food recall expands: Smoked bones and more dog food added

A recent pet food recall involving raw dog food has expanded to add more dog food products to the list, as well as 14 varieties of smoked bones sold as treats for dogs. The recall is due to the potential presence of two foodborne pathogens — salmonella and listeria — which may make both pets and their humans sick.

Earlier this month, Bravo Packing announced a recall involving select raw food products sold for dogs — though, mind, it’s not part of the big aflatoxin recall that claimed many dogs’ lives.

In this case, the raw foods may be contaminated with salmonella and/or listeria and, according to the expansion, the smoked bones may have been cross-contaminated with the pathogens.

With this expansion, the voluntary recall covers Bravo’s Performance Dog frozen raw dog food sold in 2lb and 5lb sizes, as well as Green Tripe frozen raw dog food sold in 2lb and 5lb sizes, and ‘Beef’ frozen raw dog food sold in 2lb and 5lb sizes.

As well, all 1/4-lb Tripe patties (sold frozen/raw) and Performance Dog patties have been recalled alongside 14 varieties of smoked bones sold as dog treats. The full list can be found on the FDA’s website here. The company says it hasn’t received any reports of illnesses in humans or pets related to these recalled products.