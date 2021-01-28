FDA says deadly recalled pet food may have been exported to many countries

The deadly recalled pet food that has potentially claimed more than 110 dogs’ lives may have been exported to a large number of other countries, the FDA notes in its latest update on the matter. The recall was first announced late last year, expanding weeks later to include other brands and packages of dog and cat food.

READ: Don’t ignore dog and cat food recall: The deadly risk explained

Midwestern Pet Foods announced an initial recall of nine Sportsmix pet food products on December 30, 2020, over the potential presence of aflatoxin, a toxin produced by a naturally-occurring mold.

The recall was expanded on January 11, 2021, to cover all of the pet food products that contain corn, expire on or before July 9, 2022, and that were produced in the company’s Oklahoma plant.

In addition to publishing the recalls, the FDA has been maintaining its own page on the pet food issue. The most recent update was published on January 26, adding a list of countries that may have received imports of recalled pet food products from Midwestern Pet Food:

Bahrain, Barbados, Chile, Costa Rica, Curacao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Polynesia, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Singapore, Taiwan, Trinidad, Ukraine, UAE, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

The FDA says that as of January 21, it had learned that more than 110 dogs have died in connection with the pet food, though it notes that not all cases were ‘officially confirmed’ to have resulted from aflatoxin. As well, more than 210 dogs were sick after eating recalled foods as of January 21.