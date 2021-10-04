Alfa Romeo has sold all 500 Giulia GTA models, but there’s still hope

More than a year after debuting a souped-up version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio called the Giulia GTA and GTAm, Italian automaker Alfa Romeo has announced that it sold out all 500 units of its anniversary-edition car. If you remember, Alfa Romeo celebrated its 110th birthday last 2020. Debuting the Giulia GTA and GTAm were, of course, part of the festivities.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is a worthy BMW M3 contender. It has a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine generating 540 horsepower, about 30 more horses than a standard Giulia Quadrifoglio. The GTA model is also 100 kilos lighter despite having four seats and generous servings of Alcantara and matte carbon accents in the cabin. In addition, it gets a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system that we reckon sounds like a million bucks at full chat. The result is zero to 60 mph in 3.6-seconds, pretty quick for a four-door sedan.

Meanwhile, the more hardcore GTAm has only two carbon-fiber seats with six-point Sabelt safety harnesses, Lexan plastic rear windows, fabric door pulls, and a fire extinguisher. Outside, the GTAm has a massive carbon rear spoiler, a new rear diffuser, and an equally extensive front splitter. The Alfa Giulia GTA and GTAm have 50mm wider front and rear tracks, custom suspension, and 20-inch center-lock wheels.

Giulia GTA buyers can customize their rides with bespoke paint options, liveries, and numberings for maximum effect. It seems the custom options were a hit as customers from Japan, Australia, and China wasted no time in filling up their order forms. If you were longing for an Alfa Giulia GTA, there’s still hope.

Alfa Romeo claims it now has a reserve list for interested clients if existing buyers decide to cancel their orders. However, you better have the cash ready just in case, and you better have a lot. The Alfa Romeo GTA has base prices at around $207,000 (£153,000). The price includes a custom Bell helmet in GTA livery, a full Alpinestars race suit, racing shoes, gloves, and a personalized car cover. Let the waiting game begin.