Alfa Romeo celebrates 110th birthday with updated versions of the Giulia and Stelvio

Historic Italian carmaker Alfa Romeo is turning 110 this June. Celebrating this event are updated models of the 2020 Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV. And as expected from Alfa Romeo, the changes were carefully selected to make the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio more stylish, louder, and more fun to drive.

Let’s tackle the biggest elephant in the room, shall we? The magnificent Montreal Green finish pays homage to the original paint color of the 1970 Alfa Romeo Montreal V8. In fact, Alfa is adding a total of three vintage-inspired paint colors. If you don’t like green, the 2020 Giulia and Stelvio are also offered in 6C Villa d’Este Red and GT Junior Orca.

However, the exterior changes were limited to updated LED taillights with smoked lenses and a set of new 21-inch wheels for the Stelvio SUV. Alfa took a ‘don’t fix what isn’t broke’ approach in updating both vehicles, which is a good call if you’ll ask us. The Giulia remains one of the best-looking sports sedans in the business, and the Stelvio remains a looker in the crossover realm, so why mess with a proven formula?

But alas, the most crucial changes are found inside. You see, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is a magnificent car. It has one of the best-sounding engines in the business and the steering feel is second to none. But its biggest waterloo is the humdrum interior. Inside, you’ll find a new steering wheel, a new shift knob, better materials, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Performance Pages.

If the latter sounds familiar, it’s the same feature in the Dodge Challenger (and other FCA vehicles). It offers a plethora of performance gauges including turbo boost pressure, a power gauge, and many more. Also, the center console was given a mild nip-and-tuck to provide more storage space.

There’s more. Alfa Romeo enlisted the services of Akrapovič to create a dual-mode titanium exhaust system with carbon-fiber exhaust tips. It not only looks wickedly cool, but it presumably sounds like a million dollars as well. This new exhaust is an optional feature that all Giulia and Stelvio buyers should consider.

Surprisingly, Alfa resisted the urge to add more power. And you know what, that’s fine since the standard 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 is a gem. Good for 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, it pushes the Giulia Quadrifoglio from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8-seconds. If you like more power as we do, the Giulia GTA and GTAm have an updated turbocharged V6 with 540 horsepower.