The Ugliest Ferrari Ever Made Isn't What You Think

While not many would want to drive around in what appears to be a hunk of discarded scrap, it seems like the ugliest Ferrari doesn't run as bad as it looks. In fact, the F150 M6s are actually fully functional. Despite looking like an unsafe bolted-on death trap, the model listed by Sotheby's has a little over 3,000 km on its odometer to go along with its monstrous 950-horsepower V12 engine.

However, the seller claims it can't be registered as its lack of homologation makes it unfit for road use. That shouldn't be much of a surprise considering it's more fitting for a post-apocalyptic scenario than a public road, anyway. Or, if you're looking at the vehicle from a certain angle, you might think you're preparing for some sort of time machine situation, so once again, where you're going, you don't need roads.

Not all LaFerrari prototypes look just as repulsive though, such as the more polished matte-black F150 M4 sold on Mecum. The M4 was apparently used to test out the LaFerrari's mechanical components and emission parameters, per the auctioneer. Of course, the M4's function doesn't hold as much weight as the ugliest Ferrari in the stable, especially since the M6 was the one that paved the way for Ferrari's first hybrid technology system. With that said, it's safe to say that one of the best Ferraris of all time owes its hybrid supercar chops to the ugliest Ferrari ever made.