The Ugliest Ferrari Ever Made Isn't What You Think
The ugliest Ferrari ever made is also one of the company's most significant models. Despite the painful look and excruciating price tag of the model we're looking at today, Ferrari is generally known for making cars that are exceptionally captivating to look at. First, we need to look at Ferrari's flagship LaFerrari, a model that sold out faster than it was produced (via NBC). The LaFerrari isn't just the most expensive Ferrari in the world, it was also instrumental in showcasing the company's first entry into the world of hybrid supercars.
Now, how can the ravishing LaFerrari even be associated with the ugliest Ferrari ever made given its long list of accolades? Well, just like the unusual origins of its iconic prancing horse logo, there's more to the LaFerrari than what meets the eye. For starters, it initially started out as among the ugliest luxury cars ever conceived, with its early prototypes looking nothing like the final product we see today.
The ugliest Ferrari gave birth to an icon
Enter the 2012 Ferrari F150 M6, a test mule that ended up becoming the shining LaFerrari that made its debut in 2013. For a car that literally stands for "The Ferrari," the LaFerrari prototype looks nothing like the epitome of Ferrari's lineup. It was last up for auction at Sotheby's with an estimated price somewhere between €1,4 million to €1.8 million (about $1.42 to $1.83 million), though it didn't actually end up with a buyer. The thing is, its chassis doesn't even resemble a LaFerrari at all, but rather, it's based on the 458 Italia, according to the auctioneer. Unlike cars that are simply designed poorly, the ugliest Ferrari was never meant to look like a stunner as it was only used to test out key components.
The clandestine nature of the LaFerrari's development process resulted in the M6 looking like a crumpled 458, complete with a messy engine bay filled with cyberpunk-esque tubes, foils, and oodles of wires. Hiding behind its camouflaged exterior shell, however, is its historical significance, including Ferrari KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) in its early stages — and the first usage of Ferrari's Electronic Stability Program (ESP). As if that wasn't enough, it even had actual handwritten notes of its engineers strewn all over its interior. Sure, some might scoff at the idea of paying millions to own the ugliest Ferrari ever made, but not many can also say they own a piece of Ferrari's history sitting in their garage either.
Can this hideous Ferrari even run?
While not many would want to drive around in what appears to be a hunk of discarded scrap, it seems like the ugliest Ferrari doesn't run as bad as it looks. In fact, the F150 M6s are actually fully functional. Despite looking like an unsafe bolted-on death trap, the model listed by Sotheby's has a little over 3,000 km on its odometer to go along with its monstrous 950-horsepower V12 engine.
However, the seller claims it can't be registered as its lack of homologation makes it unfit for road use. That shouldn't be much of a surprise considering it's more fitting for a post-apocalyptic scenario than a public road, anyway. Or, if you're looking at the vehicle from a certain angle, you might think you're preparing for some sort of time machine situation, so once again, where you're going, you don't need roads.
Not all LaFerrari prototypes look just as repulsive though, such as the more polished matte-black F150 M4 sold on Mecum. The M4 was apparently used to test out the LaFerrari's mechanical components and emission parameters, per the auctioneer. Of course, the M4's function doesn't hold as much weight as the ugliest Ferrari in the stable, especially since the M6 was the one that paved the way for Ferrari's first hybrid technology system. With that said, it's safe to say that one of the best Ferraris of all time owes its hybrid supercar chops to the ugliest Ferrari ever made.