10 Weird Phones That Are Surprisingly Cool

These days, most smartphones are interchangeable. Sure, each new generation has improved specs, upgraded processing, and a better camera, but they all more or less do the same things. Phones have, by and large, become vehicles for running applications. The phone itself is little more than a shell for sending messages and scrolling various social media feeds. If you and all of your friends tossed your phones down on a table and tried to pull yours out of the pile without inspecting them, it's likely you'd grab the wrong one. Such is the nature of today's cut and paste phone design.

One major difference, however, is in the phone's operating system, and for that, there are generally two camps. You're either an Android person or an iPhone person.

That's not to say that some phone manufacturers haven't tried to break the mold and craft truly unique devices. Sadly, most of them have fallen beneath the crushing boot of the status quo. If you want a truly unique phone experience, you might have to look a little further than your local wireless provider — and these ten phones are good place to start.