10 Things We Know About Black Holes

Black holes are some of the most mysterious objects in the Universe partially due to the fact that they trap all nearby light — meaning we can never truly see them with traditional means. That doesn't mean that scientists are completely in the dark about these massive cosmic titans, however.

Since the concept of a black hole was first revealed by the solutions to the equations of general relativity, revealed by Albert Einstein in 1915, astronomers and astrophysicists have converted black holes from theory and a mere mathematical possibility to reality.

Scientists have formulated the birthing processes of black holes, learned of the characteristics that define them, and realized that supermassive versions sit at the heart of most galaxies. We even know that some of these black holes are greedily consuming matter and powering outbursts that can stretch for thousands of light-years.

In 2019, using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) scientists were able to capture the first direct image of a black hole — the supermassive black hole at the heart of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87). And just this year, the same collaboration topped that achievement by imaging the black hole at the heart of our own Milky Way. This image of the black hole called Saggitarius A* represents a milestone and how far we've come in our understanding of black holes. But there's still more to learn.