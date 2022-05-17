Why We Can't Actually See A Black Hole

We now have not one but two photographs of objects previously considered impossible to image: black holes. In May 2022, astronomers revealed an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, called Sagittarius A*, as a companion to the first-ever image taken of a black hole, the one at the center of galaxy Messier 87 in 2019. But, you might wonder, what are you actually looking at when you see these amazing images?

Black holes are small in size, ranging down in size to being as small as an atom, but they are tremendously dense and have a very large amount of mass (via NASA). As they are so dense, they warp space around them as Einstein predicted with the General Theory of Relativity –- because the fabric of spacetime is affected by gravity. Because black holes are so massive and so dense, they pull things into them, including matter such as the dust and gas that floats around in space. But the strange thing to imagine is that they can even pull light into them.

When anything passes a certain point near the black hole — called the event horizon — it is trapped inside and can no longer escape. That's even true of light. That's why black holes have their name, because they trap light.

This means that you can never actually see light coming from a black hole. The black hole itself is essentially invisible because there's no way for light to escape from it to be perceived.