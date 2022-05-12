Event Horizon Telescope Captures First Image Of The Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole
In what is being hailed as one of the biggest astronomy achievements of the past few years, scientists have managed to capture the first picture depicting the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy (via the European Southern Observatory). This also happens to be only the second picture of a black hole ever captured after the one called M87 in the Messier galaxy. Known to the astronomy community as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole at the heart of our home galaxy appears as a lumpy mass of darkness surrounded by bright gas in roughly the shape of a doughnut.
Located about 27,000 light-years away from Earth, the size of the black hole as it appears in the sky is roughly the sky size equivalent of putting a doughnut on the moon. The image was captured Event Horizon Telescope, which is a "virtual telescope" linking and pulling data from eight different observatories around the world.
The bid to picture the hulking black hole, which is nearly four million times more massive than the Sun, began back in 2017 with multi-hour image capture, the same technique that is used for capturing long-exposure light trail shots of the night sky. However, snapping a picture of Sagittarius A* was not easy, with the team behind the research likening the endeavor to "trying to take a clear picture of a puppy quickly chasing its tail." The aforementioned difficulty has to do with the vicinity and size of Sgr A*.
Capturing a rare cosmic sight
First, Sagittarius A* is a lot closer to the observation points on Earth than M87, which is about 53 million light-years away from our planet. Plus, it is nearly a thousand times bigger than Milky Way's own supermassive black hole. Thanks to the size disparity, gas clouds around M87 appear to move slower as they take anywhere between a few days to weeks to orbit around it. In the case of Sgr A*, the orbit period for gas clouds is merely nine minutes.
With gas moving at near light speed, the change in gas patterns and variable brightness levels made it a lot more difficult to create a composite image — given the massive amount of observation data collected — and churn it all using a supercomputer. New imaging tools had to be developed, and it took a team of over 300 experts hailing from 80 institutes across the world to image Sgr A*.
The team is now focused on studying all the observation data to understand the behavior of gas around supermassive black holes and test existing theoretical models to learn more about the origin and evolution of galaxies. As for the collaboration that led to this massive achievement, work is already underway to expand the scope of the EHT project so that more black holes can be captured, allowing us to learn more about these enigmatic cosmic behemoths.