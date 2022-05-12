Event Horizon Telescope Captures First Image Of The Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole

In what is being hailed as one of the biggest astronomy achievements of the past few years, scientists have managed to capture the first picture depicting the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy (via the European Southern Observatory). This also happens to be only the second picture of a black hole ever captured after the one called M87 in the Messier galaxy. Known to the astronomy community as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole at the heart of our home galaxy appears as a lumpy mass of darkness surrounded by bright gas in roughly the shape of a doughnut.

Located about 27,000 light-years away from Earth, the size of the black hole as it appears in the sky is roughly the sky size equivalent of putting a doughnut on the moon. The image was captured Event Horizon Telescope, which is a "virtual telescope" linking and pulling data from eight different observatories around the world.

The bid to picture the hulking black hole, which is nearly four million times more massive than the Sun, began back in 2017 with multi-hour image capture, the same technique that is used for capturing long-exposure light trail shots of the night sky. However, snapping a picture of Sagittarius A* was not easy, with the team behind the research likening the endeavor to "trying to take a clear picture of a puppy quickly chasing its tail." The aforementioned difficulty has to do with the vicinity and size of Sgr A*.