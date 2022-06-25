The Enormous Black Hole At The Heart Of Our Galaxy Is Flickering - Why It Matters

At the heart of our galaxy lies a monstrous black hole named Sagittarius A*. Almost all galaxies have such supermassive black holes at their centers, and our particular black hole had its moment of fame in May 2022 when the Event Horizon Telescope project managed to take an image of it as part of an international cooperation. This image doesn't actually show the black hole itself, which is invisible as it absorbs light. Instead, the image shows the gas around the black hole, which knocks together around the black hole's event horizon and gets hot, therefore giving off energy that can be seen by telescopes.

The glow of the gas around this black hole isn't steady, however. In fact, it flickers, and scientists are investigating this flicker to learn more about the black hole's structure. As detailed in a paper published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers used this flicker to build up the most accurate model of Sagittarius A* so far (via Institute of Advanced Studies). They were able to learn about how gas moves around and into the black hole, finding that rather than eating away at nearby gas swirling around the black hole, much of the material being ingested is traveling from a significant distance away. "Black holes are the gatekeepers of their own secrets," said lead researcher Lena Murchikova. "In order to better understand these mysterious objects, we are dependent on direct observation and high-resolution modeling."