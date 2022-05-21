What Is Inside A Black Hole? Here's What Astronomers Say

Black holes are some of the most mysterious phenomena in the universe. A recent study from the University of Michigan has added even more mystique to these deep-space wonders, suggesting that black holes are simply holograms. These researchers aren't suggesting that black holes are holograms the way most people imagine holograms to be, as some kind of sci-fi projection. Instead, they're using the idea of holograms to explore how the inside of a black hole connects to the outside.

The study, headed by Enrico Rinaldi, is based upon an idea known as holographic duality. This states that the theory of gravity and the theory of particles are mathematically the same. However, the theory of gravity describes the third dimension, while particle theory describes the second. As far as black holes go, both of these theories are relevant in describing how they operate. The University of Michigan study looked into what this holographic duality idea means for black holes and what's inside of them.