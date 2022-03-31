The 12 Coolest Scientific Discoveries Of March 2022

Every day the world keeps turning, orbiting around our parent star, and slowly churning around the center of our galaxy according to the laws of motion. Those laws weren't always known. In fact, in the grand scheme of the human experiment, they're practically breaking news. That's the benefit of science, its incredible ability to illuminate and change the world around us.

As most of us go about the business of living our daily lives, science continues the work of uncovering new knowledge, making new discoveries, and breaking new ground. Every day, scientists and researchers in laboratories and field sites all over the world are chipping away at the vacuum of knowledge we came into this world with.

It would be impossible for us to report every discovery, advancement, or invention made in even a single day, let alone a month, but that shouldn't stop us from trying. Science is at its best when it is understood or at least appreciated. To that end, here are twelve of the coolest scientific discoveries from March 2022.