ESA Testing Process Of Using Astronaut Waste To Make Fuel On Mars

When it comes to human space exploration, it's difficult to bring along everything astronauts need for a mission — especially if the plan is for a mission to last longer than a few weeks. That's why people planning missions to Mars need to get creative in how they will manage the food, water, and fuel that astronauts would require to visit the red planet. Now, the European Space Agency (ESA) is working on an ingenious (if squeamish) plan to make rocket propellant from astronaut sewage. ESA is working with Spanish research center Tekniker to create a system which uses sunlight and sewage to turn carbon dioxide, which is plentiful in the Martian atmosphere, into methane and other hydrocarbons.

"We aim to make the first reactor to produce space propellant on Mars using the planet's air, which is 95% carbon dioxide," Borja Pozo from Tekniker explained. "The reactor will be powered by sunlight, and astronauts' greywater will be used to help in the production of the propellant." The sewage would help to make the process more efficient, the designers say, as part of a "photoelectrochemical" system. In addition to creating hydrocarbons which can be used as fuel, the system will also detoxify the water, meaning it acts as a recycling system as well as a fuel production system.