Has Stonehenge's Biggest Secret Finally Been Explained?

Located in Wiltshire, England, Stonehenge is among the most famous tourist attractions in the country, with an estimated 1.6 million people visiting the prehistoric monument every year. Given its popularity and ubiquitousness, it's common for most people to assume that we have figured out everything that is there to know about Stonehenge.

That, however, isn't really the case. Even though historians and researchers have long been trying to figure out the actual purpose behind building these incredible structures, rarely have they arrived at a consensus.

While some historians have reckoned it to be nothing more than a burial ground dating back to 3000 BC (that's over 5000 years ago), a commonly agreed-upon answer was that it was some kind of time-keeping tool or calendar. However, none of them were able to demonstrate how the entire structure functioned as a calendar, leading to several unanswered questions.

That was until now. New research published by Professor Timothy Darvill, an archaeologist from Bournemouth University, may have answered the age-old question about what the Stonehenge was, and more importantly, how the structure may have been used by the people who built it.