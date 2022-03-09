Twitter Is Freaking Out Over The Discovery Of Endurance Shipwreck

If you head to Twitter today, you might encounter some buzz about the legendary Endurance shipwreck. An expedition to locate the wreck has succeeded in doing just that, with the crew today announcing that the more than 100-year old shipwreck has been found and getting massive amounts of internet citizens chatting in the process. The team carrying out this expedition – appropriately named Endurance22 – announced the discovery on the expedition's website today, detailing not only the journey that ended with the sinking of the Endurance in 1915 but also what's next now that the wreck has been discovered.

Indeed, Endurance has been in its watery resting place for nearly as long as the Titanic has been at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, with the latter ship sinking in 1912. Thankfully, the story surrounding the sinking of the Endurance wasn't nearly as tragic, as the ship belonged to an expedition led by Sir Ernest Shackleton in 1915 to perform the first land-crossing of Antarctica, otherwise known as The Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

Though the ship was crushed in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the northwestern coast of Antarctica, all of the 28 crew aboard the ship lived to tell the tale.