Scientists Built A Chip Full Of Tiny Worms To Detect Lung Cancer

You've probably heard stories about dogs that can sniff out cancer in humans, but what about nematodes? These tiny worms, which measure only about a millimeter in length, are attracted to the odor produced by cancer cells, which inspired scientists to create a unique type of lung cancer detection device: a chip literally filled with these small critters.

Though it sounds somewhat gruesome, the concept proved around 70% effective at detecting lung cancer cells, according to a news release detailing the development in EurekAlert, potentially opening the door for earlier detection than is currently possible using biopsies and imaging technologies. Early detection is key to improving a patient's odds of surviving cancer, and, unlike dogs, a chip filled with tiny worms used as a diagnostic device is far more practical to keep in a laboratory.

The scientists call their concept the "worm-on-a-chip" and note they may be able to improve its cancer-detecting accuracy using nematodes that have already "learned" to sniff out cancer cells.