Astronomers Spotted This Asteroid Two Hours Before It Impacted Earth

While it's big asteroids with world-ending potential that tend to be the focus of fiction, like in the popular movie Don't Look Up, a much more common occurrence is that our planet is impacted by far small asteroids. These smaller examples usually burn up in the atmosphere and so do very little damage, like one which impacted the atmosphere on March 11, 2022. But this small asteroid was noteworthy for one reason: its impact had been predicted by astronomers.

It's very rare for a small asteroid impact to be predicted, but that's what happened with asteroid 2022 EB5. It is just the fifth ever asteroid which has been observed before impacting the atmosphere (via JPL). This one was spotted a mere two hours before impact by K. Sarneczky at the Piszkéstető Observatory in northern Hungary, who reported it to an international directory called the Minor Planet Center. Then other astronomers like those at NASA were able to observe and confirm the impact.

"Tiny asteroids like 2022 EB5 are numerous, and they impact into the atmosphere quite frequently – roughly every 10 months or so," said Paul Chodas, the director of Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "But very few of these asteroids have actually been detected in space and observed extensively prior to impact, basically because they are very faint until the last few hours, and a survey telescope has to observe just the right spot of sky at the right time for one to be detected."