If you're familiar with Apple's historical iPhone release schedule, you'd know that the company typically announces its main iPhone lineup in September. For the past several years, this meant seeing the standard iPhone, iPhone Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max models at the same time. This launch cadence remained largely unchanged for several years, until September 2026. This year, Apple launched three iPhone models at the September launch event: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's first-ever foldable device, the iPhone Duo.

What was noticeable this time around was the conspicuous absence of the standard iPhone 18 model at the September launch event. The "Plus" lineup was not even in consideration, given that it was discontinued in 2025, only to be replaced with the iPhone Air. Not many people were alarmed at this development because rumors were already floating around about the possibility of Apple transitioning to a split launch schedule for its smartphone lineup.

This essentially means 2027 could be a bumper launch year for iPhone fans worldwide. Current indications are that the company will hold a Spring launch for the rest of the iPhone 18 lineup, which is expected to include the base iPhone 18, the more affordable iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2. In September 2027, Apple is expected to add three more devices to its lineup: the iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max, and the iPhone Duo 2.

In simple terms, 2027 is likely to witness the launch of six new iPhone models. Let's take a closer look at each of these probable models set for launch next year.