6 New iPhones Coming Out In 2027
If you're familiar with Apple's historical iPhone release schedule, you'd know that the company typically announces its main iPhone lineup in September. For the past several years, this meant seeing the standard iPhone, iPhone Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max models at the same time. This launch cadence remained largely unchanged for several years, until September 2026. This year, Apple launched three iPhone models at the September launch event: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's first-ever foldable device, the iPhone Duo.
What was noticeable this time around was the conspicuous absence of the standard iPhone 18 model at the September launch event. The "Plus" lineup was not even in consideration, given that it was discontinued in 2025, only to be replaced with the iPhone Air. Not many people were alarmed at this development because rumors were already floating around about the possibility of Apple transitioning to a split launch schedule for its smartphone lineup.
This essentially means 2027 could be a bumper launch year for iPhone fans worldwide. Current indications are that the company will hold a Spring launch for the rest of the iPhone 18 lineup, which is expected to include the base iPhone 18, the more affordable iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2. In September 2027, Apple is expected to add three more devices to its lineup: the iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max, and the iPhone Duo 2.
In simple terms, 2027 is likely to witness the launch of six new iPhone models. Let's take a closer look at each of these probable models set for launch next year.
iPhone 18
The most obvious new launch scheduled for 2027 is the iPhone 18, which — as per current rumors — is expected to receive incremental upgrades over its predecessor. In terms of specs, the phone is likely to feature the non-Pro Apple A20 chip, which is rumored to be based on a smaller 2nm manufacturing process. There have been rumors about the iPhone 18 featuring upgraded RAM over its predecessor, although the current RAM shortage does make things complicated. In addition to these changes, Apple is likely to add a series of thermal upgrades to the phone, helping it run cooler while handling processor- and graphics-intensive tasks. Another likely addition to the iPhone 18 is Apple's new C2 modem, an in-house design that debuted in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.
Leaked images of dummy iPhone 18 models (used to design accessories for the upcoming phone) indicate that the device will carry forward the same styling cues as the iPhone 17, although there have been talks about it borrowing several design cues from the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro and 18 Pro models. There are mixed reports surrounding the fate of the Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 18. While some reports say it will remain as is, others indicate Apple may reduce the size of the Dynamic Island.
When the iPhone 18 finally launches sometime in March 2027, expect the prices for the device to start at $899, which is the price at which the base variant of the iPhone 17 is currently offered. Of course, a lot could happen between now and March 2027, but if the geopolitical situation remains largely unchanged, prices should stay relatively stable.
iPhone 18e
The next device set to make its debut in the first half of 2027 is the iPhone 18e. Once launched, this will be the third generation of Apple's budget "e" series devices that first debuted with the iPhone 16e in 2025. The company followed that device up with the iPhone 17e in March 2026.
Current rumors largely point towards the likelihood of the iPhone 18e being largely unchanged in overall design when compared to its predecessor, except when it comes to the rear camera. Reports indicate that the iPhone 18e could get a redesigned, much larger square-shaped camera bump this time around. Given that the iPhone 17e (and all budget iPhones from the past) came with a single rear camera module, it would be interesting to see how a single lens looks housed inside a mostly empty square bump.
Aside from these small design changes, reports say that the iPhone 18e will use the newer Apple A20 chip as an upgrade over the A19 chip used on the iPhone 17e. Given that the base variant of the iPhone 17e started with 256GB of storage, the iPhone 18e is likely to get the same as well. The rest of the features of the iPhone 17e will most likely be carried over to its successor. This includes support for fast wireless charging (15W) with MagSafe, support for USB-C charging, Face ID, and the now-familiar 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.
iPhone Air 2
It was in September 2025 that Apple debuted the first-generation iPhone Air, which came as a replacement for the non-existent iPhone 17 Plus. Given that Apple did not refresh the lineup during the September 2026 launch cycle, most reports indicate that this phone is slated to receive a successor alongside the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e in the first half of 2027. From what we now know, the iPhone Air 2 will retain its thin profile and could get even thinner, with some reports putting the device at just 5.2 mm thick. If true, this would make the iPhone Air 2 around 0.4 mm thinner than its predecessor.
While the phone body could get thinner, that may not be the case with the iPhone Air 2's camera module, which is likely to witness a slight increase in thickness in order to accommodate a second camera. That brings us to the major talking point of the iPhone Air 2: its second camera module, which is likely to house an ultra-wide-angle lens. If this rumor turns out to be true, it would be a major upgrade over the 2025 iPhone Air, which comes with just a single rear-facing camera.
Other iPhone Air 2 rumors talk about the possibility of the device getting a larger battery (translating to better battery life). Given that the first-generation iPhone Air was powered by the A19 Pro chip, it is very likely that the iPhone Air 2 will use the A20 Pro chip found in the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max
By September 2027, it will be a year since the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series. Given what we know about Apple's launch cadence, the company will launch the next-generation iPhone Pro and Pro Max models around that time. What is special about the 2027 launch, however, is the fact that it will be the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Given these circumstances, expectations are that the iPhone Pro series phones could get a complete redesign. In addition to this, there is also talk about Apple skipping the iPhone 19 series nomenclature and calling these devices the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max.
While it is too early to talk specifics, indications are that the iPhone 20 lineup will use a generous amount of glass, will feature much slimmer bezels, in addition to a curved display. The new design theme could also mark the end of the flat-edge design that has been the hallmark of iPhones since the iPhone 12 series debuted in 2020. The slimmer bezels will likely help Apple offer the iPhone 20 Pro with a 6.4-inch display, while the one on the Pro Max variant could stretch to a massive 7 inches. That being said, recent reports do add that Apple is evaluating two different designs for the iPhone 20 lineup.
iPhone Duo 2
Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, is set to receive its first successor in September 2027. It is too early to comment on the possible upgrades this device would get over its predecessor. Most Apple-focused publications and analysts have indicated that the iPhone Duo 2 will largely get incremental upgrades over the first-gen iPhone Duo. The phone will retain the same design language, display sizes, and features. Expected upgrades include the new A21 Pro chip, the likelihood of Face ID support coming to the outer display, improved cameras, and a reduction in overall weight.
The iPhone Duo is still relatively new, and people are only discovering various facets of the phone. For the same reason, it is likely Apple will seek feedback from the current crop of iPhone Duo users and implement those changes when the iPhone Duo 2 finally arrives in September 2027. In fact, Apple has already solicited feedback from current iPhone Duo users. Given that the iPhone Duo did face a bunch of initial hiccups during the initial days of launch, Apple is likely to take this user feedback rather seriously.
For anyone planning on getting themselves an iPhone in 2027, it's now clear that they have plenty of options awaiting them.