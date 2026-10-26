New Foldable iPhone Screens Are Cracking, And Here's Apple's Response

Less than a week after the iPhone Duo reached the hands of consumers, reviews of the phone paint a largely positive picture, with most people agreeing that it is a well-engineered device. This perception, however, is at risk of being challenged after multiple iPhone Duo users reported that the inner foldable display on their iPhone Duos has cracked. Across social media, discussion forums, and Reddit threads, users have posted video and photographic evidence of Apple iPhone Duo displays showing a visible, major crack.

What is interesting about these videos and images is that all these affected phones have cracked in the same way. All images show a clear crack running down the center line of the hinge, in addition to a thick, straight line of white pixels running horizontally across the left side of the panel, right up to the edges. One of the first reported cases involved a user from Australia who said he heard an audible crack shortly before the crack appeared. He added that he was able to get a replacement phone after visiting his nearest Apple Store. That is very reassuring given that the iPhone Duo is definitely not cheap to repair. Another user claimed their iPhone Duo did not even make it past the setup screen before the screen cracked.

the iPhone Duo might have CrackGate issue there are so many cases of it on Reddit where it's breaking in the exact same place pic.twitter.com/IlCJj8kJ8B — Holly – I like tech (@AnxiousHolly) October 24, 2026

A dedicated thread on Reddit is collecting information from all affected iPhone Duo users. Some publications have even termed the phenomenon "CrackGate" as a reference to Apple's much-talked-about Antenagate scandal from 2011. In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said, "If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement." Apple also noted that those units that experience the issue, usually do so early on in the unboxing/setup process.