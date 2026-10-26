Here's What It Costs To Repair Apple's $1,999 iPhone Duo Without AppleCare Plus
So, you've just pre-ordered the $1,999 iPhone Duo. Exciting, right? At least on paper, Apple's first foldable looks promising, complete with clever software, a nano-textured display, and integration with other Apple products. But did you get AppleCare+? If not, this might come as a bit of a shock. In the US, Apple has just published the repair fees, and it can charge up to $1,499 for "other repairs" on the iPhone Duo. That's more than the price of the iPhone 18 Pro and the 18 Pro Max.
Truthfully, not every repair will cost you a fortune. Regular services like a battery replacement are somewhat reasonable at $229. Sadly, damage to the inner display is considerably more expensive to fix, with Apple charging $999 for the repair. Here's the full price breakdown:
- Cover layer damage: $49
- Back glass damage: $199
- Battery service: $229
- Rear camera damage: $229
- Outer display damage: $379
- Outer display and back glass damage: $509
- Inner display damage: $999
- Other damage: $1,499
iPhone Duo vs. Z Fold 8: Which is Cheaper to Repair?
Compared to the Z Fold 8's repair costs, the difference is night and day. Samsung charges $419 to repair the Z Fold 8's inner screen, less than half of Apple's $999 fee. The bigger Z Fold 8 Ultra's inner screen repair is $479. Even if the damage requires a screen-module replacement, it'll still only be $579 for the Fold 8.
Then there's the question of durability. Samsung has been making foldables for seven years, while the Duo is a first-generation product. According to a report from China's Jiemian News, only 60 percent of units met Apple's quality standards. The main problem? The inner OLED display and hinge components. This could explain why many Duo pre-orders aren't being delivered until 2027.
With that in mind, getting AppleCare+ becomes a no-brainer. It costs $19.99 a month, $199 a fyear, or a $399 flat fee, and covers accidental damage, which Apple's limited warranty does not cover. You can repair the inner display for just $99. Full list of repairs with AppleCare+ includes:
- Battery service below 80% capacity: $0
- Cover layer damage: $19
- Back glass damage: $29
- Outer display damage: $29
- Inner display damage: $99
- Other accidental damage: $99
- Theft or loss: $149