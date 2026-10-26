Here's What It Costs To Repair Apple's $1,999 iPhone Duo Without AppleCare Plus

So, you've just pre-ordered the $1,999 iPhone Duo. Exciting, right? At least on paper, Apple's first foldable looks promising, complete with clever software, a nano-textured display, and integration with other Apple products. But did you get AppleCare+? If not, this might come as a bit of a shock. In the US, Apple has just published the repair fees, and it can charge up to $1,499 for "other repairs" on the iPhone Duo. That's more than the price of the iPhone 18 Pro and the 18 Pro Max.

Truthfully, not every repair will cost you a fortune. Regular services like a battery replacement are somewhat reasonable at $229. Sadly, damage to the inner display is considerably more expensive to fix, with Apple charging $999 for the repair. Here's the full price breakdown: