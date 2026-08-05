Here's What The Apple Limited Warranty Does (And Doesn't) Cover

If you're perusing Apple's latest wares, such as the iPhone 17, which has been one of the best-selling phones of 2026, or the latest M5 MacBook Air, you may find yourself wondering how to best protect that investment. Or you may be faced with the existential dilemma of deciding whether or not to buy into extended coverage. For Apple products, it's very much an ecosystem; you may start with an iPhone 17 Pro, but can quickly find yourself with AirPods and an iPad to go with it. Once you have a smattering of Apple devices, keeping them working is important.

Understanding Apple's legal warranty, consumer rights, extended coverage options, and how they fit into Apple's support chain will help you make an informed decision. Apple hardware comes with a one-year limited warranty, which covers manufacturing defects, workmanship, and hardware failures that are not due to user damage or normal wear and tear.

What's excluded is accidental damage, cosmetic damage, loss or theft, or anything that can be attributed to normal wear and tear. Apple will also not cover any modification or damage done by a third party, or any repair or damage done by a non-Apple Authorized Service Provider. Apple also notes that coverage only applies when the products are used in accordance with Apple guidelines, which you can learn more about at Apple's legal page.