The iPhone 17 Might Be 2026's Best-Selling Phone, But These Other Options Offer More

After several years of neglecting the base model, Apple finally launched the iPhone 17 with nearly everything you could ask for. For starters, it now offers the same excellent 120Hz ProMotion display that's found on the more expensive iPhone 17 Pro models. You also get upgrades to the two rear-facing shooters and a new Center Stage front-facing camera that lets you capture selfies with a wider field of view, thanks to the square sensor.

Performance, as usual, is fantastic, thanks to Apple's in-house A19 chip and 8GB of RAM. Despite being priced at the same $800 as last year's iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 doubles its base storage capacity from 128GB to 256GB. The bottom line is that the iPhone 17 is one of the best smartphones you can buy, and this year, it isn't held back by limitations Apple has previously imposed to upsell the Pro models. In fact, according to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 17 was the best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2026, beating the more capable iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung's budget-friendly options.

That said, there are still phones out there that beat the iPhone 17 in other features. From smartphones with multi-day battery life to devices with internals so powerful that they can handle high-octane gaming, here are five iPhone 17 alternatives to consider in 2026.