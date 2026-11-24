The cultural atom bomb that is "Grand Theft Auto 6" is upon us, as of November 19, 2026. After multiple delays, major leaks, and a 13-year wait since Rockstar's last crime caper, "Grand Theft Auto 5," it's still hard to believe it's arrived. Pre-orders for the game went live on June 25, 2026, and thanks to unprecedented hype, 32.5 million copies were sold before its release, according to Rockstar. "GTA 6" went on to generate an estimated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales on its first day alone, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history.

Further proof that "GTA 6" exists in its own universe is Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look" on Netflix, a first-of-its-kind event for both gaming and subscription video streaming services. That showcase gave us our first deep dive into its gameplay, with raw footage captured on a PlayStation 5. At the time, we noticed a few distinct changes over the game's predecessor. However, now that the game is officially out and we've had time to hit the streets of Vice City ourselves, we have a few things players should do immediately upon starting up the game.

SlashGear has already detailed how the game has an enormous amount of buildings to enter and explore, the new heat system, and how the controls are different this time around (though you can change them). Here, we're going to go over settings you should change to make your romp through the greater state of Leonida smoother. These are beginner-friendly tips that focus on better movement, visual feedback, and hopefully fewer interruptions while playing.