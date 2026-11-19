After 13 years of development, delays, and a lot of anticipation, Rockstar Games' next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is finally coming out. "Grand Theft Auto VI" is set for release on November 19, 2026, and in the days leading up to that momentous occasion, several key aspects of the game have been revealed, including the map. If you know anything about the GTA franchise, you know that each new entry gets a map that makes its predecessors look like child's play.

Players know the map for GTA VI is going to be huge, but the true scale of it is shocking. The game is set in the state of Leonida, a fictional take on Florida that includes six separate counties, multiple barrier islands and chains, and an astounding amount of things to do wherever you are. When you start playing, you're in the Leonida Keys in the South, and while it's small when compared to other parts of the map, it can take a long time to get from one place to another.

You will sit in your (likely stolen) car and drive for 10 minutes to reach most locations. If you have to go further, expect to take a 20-minute drive, which is incredible when you think about it, as that's only for one part of the map. Comparing GTA VI's map to other games shows just how massive it is, especially when looking at other titles from Rockstar. GTA VI's map is three times larger than the map of "Red Dead Redemption 2" and twice the size of GTA V's map.