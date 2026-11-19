The GTA 6 Map Is So Much Bigger Than Everyone Originally Thought
After 13 years of development, delays, and a lot of anticipation, Rockstar Games' next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is finally coming out. "Grand Theft Auto VI" is set for release on November 19, 2026, and in the days leading up to that momentous occasion, several key aspects of the game have been revealed, including the map. If you know anything about the GTA franchise, you know that each new entry gets a map that makes its predecessors look like child's play.
Players know the map for GTA VI is going to be huge, but the true scale of it is shocking. The game is set in the state of Leonida, a fictional take on Florida that includes six separate counties, multiple barrier islands and chains, and an astounding amount of things to do wherever you are. When you start playing, you're in the Leonida Keys in the South, and while it's small when compared to other parts of the map, it can take a long time to get from one place to another.
You will sit in your (likely stolen) car and drive for 10 minutes to reach most locations. If you have to go further, expect to take a 20-minute drive, which is incredible when you think about it, as that's only for one part of the map. Comparing GTA VI's map to other games shows just how massive it is, especially when looking at other titles from Rockstar. GTA VI's map is three times larger than the map of "Red Dead Redemption 2" and twice the size of GTA V's map.
GTA VI's map is massive
The scope of what Rockstar Games has done with the creation of Leonida is impressive, as its size makes previous games look small by comparison. For example, the region known as Vice City is around twice the size of Los Santos from GTA V. The total playable area for all counties is believed to be around 33 square miles. These estimates come from outside of Rockstar, as people have pored over the map since it was released,
Comparing it to previous games offers a good approximation of what gamers are in for when they fire up their Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 to play "GTA VI." An interactive map of Leonida, which was built by fans using what Rockstar has unveiled, offers a glimpse at what the gigantic map will entail. As of September 20, 2026, it features a total of 3,222 markers, which is a number that will likely grow once the game is released.
If you want to drive across the entire map, be prepared for a long trip, because estimates suggest it will take around 35 minutes, though the time is reduced if you take the highway. Granted, that's without stopping along the way, which, as any player will tell you, is a difficult thing to do. Regardless, the scale of what Rockstar has created in GTA VI's map sets a new bar that's pretty high. Future installments will likely feature larger maps, but for now, players can get lost for hours just driving around Leonida.