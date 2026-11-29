10 Of The Best Soundbars You Can Buy For Your Home Theater System
People who want the best home theater experience possible need to place equal priority on the audio and video front. The latter can be optimized with a massive TV that has the best anti-glare tech possible or a high-quality projector that is used in a room with minimal light leakage. Either way, sorting out this side of things will let you watch your favorite movies and play AAA video games on a gigantic screen that does justice to everything from color gamuts to black levels.
On the audio side of things, you'll ideally want the best sound system possible for your home theater setup. Quality bookshelf speakers with a rear speaker setup and a subwoofer are good options, but people who want their front channel to sound robust across the center, left, and right channels may find a soundbar to be more up their alley. There's no shortage of quality options in this department, with some well-reviewed soundbars mentioned below for your perusal.
Samsung HW-Q990H
An all-in-one sound system that consists of a soundbar, two rear speakers, and a subwoofer, the Samsung HW-Q990H is a quality 11.1.4-channel sound system and one of the best gadgets made by Samsung in 2026. Critics raved about the sound quality of this system, appreciating its cinematic sound, convincing height effects, and impactful subwoofer. It helps that this sound system supports a bunch of quality features. Wireless Dolby Atmos is great, Q-Symphony is a good feature for Samsung TV owners since it helps this sound system and the TV speakers work in tandem, SpaceFit Sound Pro is convenient for automatic sound calibration, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro does precisely what you'd expect, and the sub's AI Dynamic Bass Control was also highlighted by Techaeris.
Reviewers liked that setting up the HW-Q990H was pretty simple. Once you've plugged in the soundbar, speakers, and subwoofer to the device of your choice, all you need to do is download the Samsung SmartThings app. It takes over the setup process for you and helps this sound system get up and running with ease. Keep in mind that this soundbar can take up a lot of space. For $1,999.99, it's also a really expensive device, although it's currently selling at a discount rate of $1,497.99.
Sonos Arc Ultra
If you'd prefer to set up your high-end home theater system in increments instead of buying an expensive all-in-one sound system out the gate, then the Sonos Arc Ultra is a good way to kickstart this journey. In our review of the Sonos Arc Ultra, we found it to be impressive on its own and better as a system. The strong bass response of this soundbar was lauded by critics, who found it to be a great soundbar for playing music with excellent dialogue clarity and great Dolby Atmos performance. Clearly, in terms of pure sound quality, this soundbar is a winner, which may justify the high $1,099 price tag — lowered to $849 on sale at the time of writing.
For this high price, the Sonos Arc Ultra does have some omissions that can be harder to swallow. While this soundbar is great for Dolby Atmos, people seeking out DTS:X or DTS-HD support should look elsewhere, since this soundbar only supports basic DTS Surround Sound. Gamers won't be huge fans of the lack of an HDMI 2.1 passthrough on this device, either. It's a very large and wide device, so make sure that you have a television that's at least 55 inches for it to feel like a natural fit. Your TV unit should also have enough space to accommodate this elongated device.
LG Sound Suite H7
A soundbar with room-filling audio universally praised by critics, the LG Sound Suite H7 is a good option for home theater enthusiasts. This is largely due to its support for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, which turns the H7 into a hub that other compatible subwoofers and rear speakers can connect to. This makes the Sound Suite H7 somewhat similar to the Sonos Arc Ultra, given how both soundbars are great entry points for a competent surround sound setup. The best part is that you don't have to stick to speakers from LG's H7 lineup — if you have speakers from the older H5 line or have managed to find a great deal for them, they will work fine.
DTS hasn't been ignored, either. While this soundbar shipped without any DTS support back when it was launched, LG added DTS:X support in a new software update. An HDMI passthrough would've also been appreciated, but this soundbar can't win on all fronts. In fact, despite its expansive soundstage, critics did note some problems with the Sound Suite H7. Musical performance was panned because of how hollow the overall sound output was. They did like the built-in screen on the soundbar, which let them adjust any soundbar settings from the device itself. Of course, you can also use the LG ThinQ app to make these adjustments, if required.
Klipsch Flexus Core 300
People seeking an immersive soundstage from their home theater system that sounds natural and does justice to 3D audio should check out the Klipsch Flexus Core 300. Reviews also praised the clear dialogue and the sleek, professional-looking design of the soundbar. The Flexus Core 300's LED display is pretty convenient, turning off once you're done tweaking the soundbar's settings. Again, just like the LG Sound Suite H7, there's the Klipsch Connect Plus app if you want to tweak the device's sound output instead. Keep in mind that this soundbar is a bit chunky, so your TV unit should have enough space to support it.
One of the biggest selling points of this soundbar — something multiple critics noted — is its support for Dirac Live room calibration. This function uses the microphones of this soundbar to calibrate the room layout, even letting you set presets for varying room configurations and arrangements. Useful as it may be, critics did point out that setting it up was a bit of a pain. Most of these auto-room calibration systems require total silence, and Dirac Live is no exception. Klipsch's setup issues aren't just limited to Dirac Live — AVForums also noted that connecting via Bluetooth was a bit glitchy.
Nakamichi Dragon
For $2,288, the Nakamichi Dragon is one of the more expensive surround sound setups you can invest in. This 11.4.6-channel sound system from a major surround sound brand does its very best to justify this inflated price tag. Multiple critics commended it for its incredible performance. Dialogue sounds very clear on this system, while both low and high frequencies are handled very well. In terms of bass, it'll be hard for any soundbar on this list to compete against it. This is because the Nakamichi Dragon comes with two subwoofers that deliver a very powerful bass. Along with this, you also get two real Omni-Motion satellite speakers that use upward-firing drivers for a more pronounced soundscape.
It comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K passthrough at a refresh rate of 120Hz. One of these ports is reserved for an eARC connection. For all the positives of the Nakamichi Dragon, don't get this sound system unless you have the space to accommodate it. With a soundbar, two subwoofers, and two rear speakers, this thing is going to take up a lot of space in your home theater room. Techaeris found the remote itself to be pretty massive as well.
Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar
Bose is one of the biggest audio brands that makes speakers and headphones in America. For the most part, the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar is a worthy addition to the company's esteemed portfolio, with critics being largely positive about its sound quality. There are some outliers, however. PCMag thought the bass could've been better, and Trusted Reviews found the projected soundstage to be a bit lacking. Dolby Atmos support is great, but the lack of any DTS support whatsoever is puzzling. For what it's worth, the audio itself is highly customizable, with the functionality of the Bose app being praised by PCMag.
One area where Bose knocks it out of the park with this soundbar is the design, which was lauded by reviewers. People who want their home theater setup to look premium will love the glass top and premium fabric finish of this soundbar. The former can get smudged with fingerprints easily, but it's nothing you can't wipe off. What may be a bit harder to deal with is the lack of connectivity options. There's an eARC connection for wired audio, and that's about it. Anyone who needs their soundbar to have an optical or aux cable will be disappointed.
JBL Bar 1300XMK2
An all-in-one soundbar system with an innovative pair of detachable rear speakers, the JBL Bar 1300XMK2 is for those who want home theater sound without the hassle of setting up an expensive and complex system. It's a statement Tom's Guide concurs with wholeheartedly. Not only did the review find this home theater system to be very reasonably priced, but it also praised the JBL One app for its ease of use. Room calibration, equalizer settings, Night Mode, and even a Broadcast Mode — which lets you use the soundbar and its surround sound speakers in different rooms — can all be accessed from this app. It also has a Smart Mode that toggles between optimal sound settings depending on whether you're playing music or watching a movie.
For all the things it gets right, there's one area where the 1300XMK2 is behind the competition. It allows for an HDMI 2.1 passthrough at 4K resolution, but the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. And while audio quality has been praised for the most part by critics, What Hi-Fi? has been far more critical of JBL's soundbar, even if it did praise the soundbar's thunderous bass, a sentiment echoed by other critics.
Marshall Heston 120
If nothing else, the Marshall Heston 120 is perhaps the most beautiful-looking soundbar on this list. This is to be expected, given Marshall's iconic design and how it alone has been a major selling point for these speakers. Its first-ever soundbar is no exception, with three brass knobs, the eye-catching Marshall logo, a gold trim, and a finish that consists of both fabric and faux leather, making it clear why reviewers gushed over the soundbar's design. However, before you think about buying this soundbar for your home theater system, make sure that you're okay with the fact that the Heston 120 doesn't support any rear speakers. If your room is small and you're willing to make a compromise, then this soundbar, paired with a subwoofer, should be enough to unlock the sound quality you desire.
Most critics agreed that the Heston 120's sound quality was good enough for all your favorite movies, TV shows, and music. The bass was a standout, so much so that a subwoofer may only be necessary for a high-end home theater setup. Still, for $1,299.99, this soundbar is a hard sell. Thankfully, it's on sale for $999.99 at the time of writing, which makes it a far better deal. As long as you don't mind the lack of voice assistant support, the Marshall Heston 120 should serve you well in your personal home theater.
Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9
For people who want to stick with the Sony ecosystem for their home theater, the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 is a good option. Reviewers had positive things to say about the refined sound quality and the level of detail it presented. They were less kind about the bass, which can get a bit too harsh at times. Support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X is great, and the Theater Bar 9 is also compatible with Sony 360 Reality Audio. The utility of Sony's proprietary audio tech is a bit limited, but it's hard to complain about this soundbar being too feature-rich.
The design of this soundbar has been praised by reviewers, with Sony claiming that it's smaller than its previous model, the HT-A7000, by almost 40 percent. This shows in its muted yet elegant design, with its fabric finish and rounded front corners helping it slot into your home theater room naturally. Reviewers did find it somewhat disappointing that this soundbar lacked a display, although that's something most home theater users can live without. On its own, the Theater Bar 9 costs $1,499.99, which is currently lowered to $1,398 on sale. However, if you want the ultimate surround sound experience, then you'll need to pair it with a Sub 9 and two Rear 9 speakers. This causes the cost to balloon to $3,149.97, although this bundle is on sale at the time of writing for $2,344.
KEF XIO
The first thing you'll notice about the KEF XIO soundbar is its eye-watering $2,499.99 price tag. Sure, it might currently be retailing at a $500 discount, but make no mistake, this is one of the most expensive soundbars on the market — investing so much money in a single audio unit may not be feasible for most. However, the ones who decide to make this financial plunge will realize firsthand why StereoNET calls it the best soundbar at this price point. Its sound quality has been highlighted by many other reviewers as well. What Hi-Fi? was full of praise for its detailed and engaging sound output, punchy bass, and its competence at handling both movies and music. Clearly, this is one of the best soundbars for audiophiles.
There is one major thing missing in this soundbar, and that is support for an HDMI 2.1 passthrough connection. For the price it charges, this can be a tough pill to swallow. There's no display on the soundbar either, although that's far less concerning. Still, given that this single soundbar has the sound quality one demands from a proper home theater setup, perhaps these compromises aren't too harrowing. After all, you'll be freeing up a bunch of space in your room with this one-stop solution.
Methodology
Most soundbars on this list feature expansive multi-channel setups and are compatible with other external speakers and subwoofers. The ones that aren't, like the KEF XIO, are competent enough by their lonesome to make your home theater sound great. To ensure high-quality recommendations, these soundbars have great review scores — at least a 4 out of 5 or 8 out of 10 — from three or more professional reviewers at major outlets.