People who want the best home theater experience possible need to place equal priority on the audio and video front. The latter can be optimized with a massive TV that has the best anti-glare tech possible or a high-quality projector that is used in a room with minimal light leakage. Either way, sorting out this side of things will let you watch your favorite movies and play AAA video games on a gigantic screen that does justice to everything from color gamuts to black levels.

On the audio side of things, you'll ideally want the best sound system possible for your home theater setup. Quality bookshelf speakers with a rear speaker setup and a subwoofer are good options, but people who want their front channel to sound robust across the center, left, and right channels may find a soundbar to be more up their alley. There's no shortage of quality options in this department, with some well-reviewed soundbars mentioned below for your perusal.