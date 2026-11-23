10 Best Gadgets And Appliances Made By Samsung In 2026
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Most tech and software companies employ an annual release schedule, refreshing the lineup of flagship products and introducing new or revamped budget offerings along with them. Samsung is no exception here, with the company boasting a massive portfolio of coveted products, such as the Galaxy Series — which has transcended phones to include devices like earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets — along with televisions and sound systems.
Given how Samsung is part of the big four chaebols and a huge part of South Korea's economy — so much so that it accounted for 13% of the country's GDP in 2024 — it's clear that its annual release strategy has been largely successful. This is down to Samsung's amazing lineup of devices, with 2026 alone bringing with it a bunch of well-reviewed products that have done a great job of bolstering Samsung's market presence.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy smartphone lineup has been one of the company's most high-profile releases every year, and 2026 is no exception. The Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 FE are both great phones in their own right for anyone who wants an Android phone on a low- to mid-range budget. However, people who want a flagship-level Android smartphone will find the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to be one of the best Android phones they can buy in 2026. It may not be appealing to anyone who already has the S25 Ultra, especially with CNET feeling that both models are pretty similar specs-wise, but people who want a phone with swift performance, great camera quality, and unique AI features will find a lot to like about this smartphone.
The quad-camera system impressed reviewers, consisting of a 200MP main camera, 10MP telephoto, 50MP periscopic telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with some powerful camera upgrades. The 5th-Gen Snapdragon 8 Elite processor delivers a level of performance that PCMag considered a highlight. The AI features were also praised by critics. Aside from the usual AI photo enhancements, the camera can also scan documents and convert them into PDFs instantly, categorize screenshots automatically, and use prompts to edit photos. However, the most notable addition to the package is a Privacy Display that can be toggled at will to instantly hide your display from anyone's peripheral vision. Unlike a privacy screen guard that always hides your screen, Privacy Display can hide specific sections of your screen as needed, such as when a message notification pops up.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
Foldable phones have become very popular, with Samsung playing a key role in this vertical. Apple may have just entered this market with the iPhone Duo, but Samsung had been making book-style foldables for a long time prior to its competitor's debut. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the latest addition to this lineup, with its improved inner screen being widely praised by critics for its increased brightness, higher resolution, and an anti-reflective coating. The crease is also reduced, courtesy of the Flex Titanium used in the display structure.
Another area that has improved is battery life, with the Fold8 Ultra lasting for almost 16 and a half hours in PCMag's tests. They also praised the phone's performance, which is no surprise given that it uses the 5th-Gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, as seen in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This powerful CPU plays a huge role in enhancing the phone's multitasking capabilities, another aspect praised by reviewers.
It's one of the sleekest foldable phones on the market, maintaining a thickness that's under 9 millimeters when folded and boasting a weight of just over 7.5 ounces. Camera quality is more of a mixed bag, however — PCMag liked the new 50MP ultrawide lens, but found the 3x cap on the optical zoom to be too limiting. The 200MP main camera impressed GSMArena, but it was less enthused about the 10MP telephoto lens. For a phone that costs more than the iPhone Duo at a staggering $2,099.99, people would want more. Thankfully, it's on sale for $1,749.99 at the time of writing.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8
People who were disappointed that Apple didn't release a clamshell foldable smartphone can check out various Android foldable phones with this form factor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 is one of the best Android flip phones you can buy this year. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite to unlock a level of performance that wowed critics. For a clamshell foldable, the dual-camera system was good enough to be deemed acceptable by reviewers. The 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens get the job done, although Android Headlines lamented the lack of a telephoto lens. It's one of the many upgrades that the Galaxy Z Flip8 is notably lacking, so much so that critics feel that it isn't a huge jump over the Flip7.
That said, it's not like the Flip8 is lacking any upgrades whatsoever. The new Armor Flex Hinge makes it feel snappier to fold and unfold the device, a point multiple critics noted. The outer screen, which has lagged behind the Motorola Razr Ultra for a while in terms of features, has finally added support for enough apps to win over reviewers. Another area where they praised this device is battery life, with the Flip8 lasting for over 18 hours in PCMag's tests. Unfortunately, this combination of a compact form factor and strong hardware has a major drawback — the phone lacks a vapor chamber for proper temperature management, which is why critics noticed some thermal throttling in their tests.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra
If you want an Android tablet with flagship-level specs, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is a good option to consider. The 14.6-inch OLED display with its high-resolution 1,848x2,960 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+ makes it a clear winner in the eyes of critics. PCMag did find these dimensions to be a bit too large for its liking, but people seeking out a tablet with a massive screen won't be complaining. Battery life is another area that wholly impressed, with the S12 Ultra lasting for almost 13 hours in PCMag's tests. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core CPU and an Arm Mali G1-Ultra MC12 GPU combine for powerful hardware performance that critics appreciated in their tests. A durable aluminum body and an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating also impressed reviewers.
Rounding off this package is the inclusion of the S-Pen, which is great for people who want to use this laptop for digital art or just prefer using a stylus for navigation. With all these bells and whistles, it's easy to see why the S12 Ultra is priced at a steep $1,599.99. For this price, people would've appreciated a keyboard, but Samsung didn't even include a charger in the box. The ugly display notch was a blemish on an otherwise beautiful screen in the eyes of GSMArena, and the inclusion of a single USB-C port and nothing else might also be a cause for concern.
Samsung Galaxy Book6 Ultra
Given how the S12 Ultra is pretty much a laptop without a keyboard or Windows OS, people who want to take things a step further can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Book6 Ultra, an ultraportable laptop that is pretty much a Windows version of a MacBook Pro. It certainly comes with a high price tag that is reminiscent of Apple devices, with the RTX 5070 version of this laptop retailing for $2,799.99 at the time of writing. That's about $1,000 below list price. As one would expect from a Samsung device, the 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 2,880x1,800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate wowed most critics.
The high-end performance of this laptop that impressed reviewers is unlocked by an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB RAM, and the NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU. A battery life that exceeds 28 hours — as per PCMag — attained similar levels of praise, which is surprising given the massive screen of this laptop. The speakers were also deemed satisfactory by Tom's Hardware. For everything it gets right, the keyboard is one area that critics weren't too hot on. Key travel is a bit too shallow for their liking, which also hampered the overall impact of this laptop's tactile feedback. ZDNET noticed that this laptop could get very hot during gaming, which is understandable given its ultra-slim profile.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2
People who want a state-of-the-art smartwatch will find the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 worth considering. Keep in mind that, for $699.99, this is easily one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market. On top of this, you can't pair this watch with standard straps, so you'll have to pay extra for Samsung's smartwatch straps. If you work out regularly, engage in adventure activities, and want to track your health, then this watch is worth the investment. Samsung has upgraded it with options for trail running and diving to facilitate the same.
Another thing to keep in mind here is whether you own a Samsung phone to pair this watch with. ECG, irregular heart rate, blood pressure measurements, and sleep apnea tests are all useful, but they only work if you have a Samsung smartphone. Given how its extensive suite of features has been lauded by critics, the last thing you'd want is to miss out on them because you have an incompatible phone. Finally, people who want a smartwatch with good battery life will be more than impressed by the Ultra2 and its measured battery life of almost 70 hours, per PCMag. It's an aspect of this smartwatch that wowed critics, as did its colorful super AMOLED display that had a peak brightness rating of a whopping 5,000 nits.
Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro
People looking for one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2026 should keep an eye on the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Sound quality is the most important thing that any pair of earbuds needs to nail, and most critics agree that the Buds4 Pro was pretty successful on this front. GSMArena also appreciated that the ANC has been improved from the previous model. The new design was also up their alley. The buds have ditched the weird triangular design from the Buds3, resorting to a simpler, flatter design. The case itself has reverted to a square design that's easier to fit in your pocket. While they also appreciated the comfort factor of these earbuds, other critics lamented the fact that there are only three ear tip sizes to choose from.
You do need to own a Samsung phone to make the most of these earbuds. Apple users can forget about using these earbuds efficiently with their device, since the Samsung Wearable app is unavailable on the App Store. Even if you use these earbuds with a different Android phone, you'll miss out on Samsung-exclusive features, like spatial audio, head tracking, and multipoint connectivity. Codec support was also a bit lacking, according to GSMArena, with the Buds4 Pro supporting SBC, AAC, LC3, and Samsung's proprietary SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec). As you'd probably assume, the final codec type can only come into play with a Galaxy phone.
Samsung HW-Q990H
Along with phones, tablets, and smartwatches, Samsung also excels in sound systems. The Samsung HW-Q990H exemplifies this, with this all-in-one soundbar being a great smart gadget to upgrade your TV and home entertainment system. This 11.1.4 surround sound system wowed multiple reviewers with its cinematic sound output. The subwoofer and its AI dynamic bass control received similar praise, and What Hi-Fi? loved how this soundbar did a great job of using height effects to make its audio more dynamic. Given that this soundbar supports wireless Dolby Atmos, it's great that it does a good job with these spatial effects. With SpaceFit Sound Pro, you can easily calibrate this soundbar via its included microphones to adjust to your entertainment space. People with a Samsung TV can add even more channels with Q-Symphony, which helps the HW-Q990H work in tandem with your television speakers to help the audio sound more mature and full-bodied.
When it comes to connectivity, the HW-Q990H impressed critics on both the wired and wireless front. With an HDMI eARC connection and support for two HDMI 2.1 passthroughs, both regular viewing and gaming are taken care of. On the wireless side of things, this soundbar supports a regular Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth 5.3, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Roon. Suffice it to say, you'll be set for years to come after investing in this soundbar.
Samsung R95H
Samsung has introduced a new television model to the market that refines the image technology it introduced last year — the Samsung R95H, an RGB mini-LED TV. Given how reviewers have praised the image quality of this TV, it's clear that they've hit the ground running with one of 2026's coolest new TV tech trends. Sure, black levels are nowhere near as dark as you'd see on an OLED screen, but the R95H is competent in almost every other department. The micro RGB mini-LED panel unlocks a wide color gamut, and the HDR tone mapping is good enough to do justice to HDR content without letting the whites or blacks overpower the picture. TechRadar measured the peak brightness rating of this TV to be just over 2,000 nits, which is more than satisfactory in the eyes of critics.
Gamers will be very satisfied with this TV, since it has four HDMI 2.1 ports and supports VRR, ALLM, and Game Motion Plus. There's a Game Hub too, and the high refresh rates — 165Hz at 4K and 240Hz at 1080p — will pique the interest of competitive multiplayer enthusiasts. The anti-glare matte coating was very efficient as per multiple reviewers, and people who don't mind AI image tweaks can enjoy artificial 4K upscaling that was pretty decent as per Techaeris. However, all of these perks come at a major cost — $3,199.99 for the 65-inch model, to be exact. Thankfully, it's on sale for $2,499.99 at the time of writing, which makes it slightly more affordable.
Samsung S95H
As great as the R95H and its micro RGB mini-LED panel may be, nothing beats the deep blacks and rich colors of a dedicated OLED TV. This is why the Samsung S95H continues to be the best TV from this manufacturer that you can get your hands on. Critics certainly agree with this sentiment, highlighting its deep blacks and rich colors. Picture quality is further enhanced by a super-bright display that hit a max brightness rating of more than 2,700 nits in CNET's tests. Samsung uses OLED Glare Free tech on this TV, consisting of a matte screen designed to eliminate reflections, which was very good at getting the job done, according to reviewers.
As one would expect, gamers will love this OLED TV and what it brings to the table. Four HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR with either NVIDIA G-Sync or AMD FreeSync, 165Hz at 4K, and ALLM support will all combine to make for a visually stimulating gaming experience. Just like the R95H, there's a Game Hub to help you access any gaming-relevant features with ease. Unfortunately, one major pain point for buyers would be the $3,399.99 price tag, which is why the $2,299.99 discounted rate at the time of writing makes this TV a great deal if you snag it right now. The design of this TV has also been significantly altered with the FloatLayer design, which is meant to make wall-mounting easier. However, this comes at the cost of a chunky frame that TechRadar couldn't ignore.
Methodology
All these Samsung products have been released in 2026, covering a wide range of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, sound systems, and televisions. To ensure high-quality recommendations, all these products have great reviews — scores of 4 out of 5 or 8 out of 10 at the very least — from three or more reputable publications. These review outlets include TechRadar, CNET, Wired, PCMag, Techaeris, ZDNET, Choose.TV, What Hi-Fi?, GSMArena, SoundGuys, Engadget, and Tom's Hardware. The only exception is a qualitative Editor's Choice recommendation from Android Headlines for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8.