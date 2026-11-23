Foldable phones have become very popular, with Samsung playing a key role in this vertical. Apple may have just entered this market with the iPhone Duo, but Samsung had been making book-style foldables for a long time prior to its competitor's debut. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the latest addition to this lineup, with its improved inner screen being widely praised by critics for its increased brightness, higher resolution, and an anti-reflective coating. The crease is also reduced, courtesy of the Flex Titanium used in the display structure.

Another area that has improved is battery life, with the Fold8 Ultra lasting for almost 16 and a half hours in PCMag's tests. They also praised the phone's performance, which is no surprise given that it uses the 5th-Gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, as seen in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This powerful CPU plays a huge role in enhancing the phone's multitasking capabilities, another aspect praised by reviewers.

It's one of the sleekest foldable phones on the market, maintaining a thickness that's under 9 millimeters when folded and boasting a weight of just over 7.5 ounces. Camera quality is more of a mixed bag, however — PCMag liked the new 50MP ultrawide lens, but found the 3x cap on the optical zoom to be too limiting. The 200MP main camera impressed GSMArena, but it was less enthused about the 10MP telephoto lens. For a phone that costs more than the iPhone Duo at a staggering $2,099.99, people would want more. Thankfully, it's on sale for $1,749.99 at the time of writing.