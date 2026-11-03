2026's Coolest New TV Tech Trends

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If you're looking to buy a TV in 2026, there are plenty of buzzwords going around in the industry, which may get confusing for some. It's been more than 10 years since Samsung introduced quantum dot technology to its TV range, and since then, there have been significant advancements in display tech, whether it be image upscaling, improved colors and contrast, or AI processing.

Traditionally, primary display types have fallen into one of two broader categories: LCD and OLED. Today, many premium LCD models merge quantum dot technology with mini-LED backlighting to achieve an ideal balance of brightness, contrast, and color vibrancy. This combination of display technologies ensures a high-performance design that can cater to diverse viewer preferences.

Besides 2026's upgrades in display tech, RGB backlighting and AI integration have become more prevalent across many brands. Larger screen sizes have also reduced in price, offering a great way to bring the cinema to your home. Here's a list of 2026's coolest TV trends from the industry.