In 1821, the English mathematician Charles Babbage, regarded as the man who built the first computer, began to design the Difference Engine No. 1 in London. It could do addition and subtraction, store previous answers, and print the output of its calculations. However, its construction was never completed, and without being general-purpose, it couldn't technically be termed a computer.

The Difference Engine served as inspiration for his Analytical Engine, whose concept Babbage finalized in 1837. The machine was intended to be general-purpose and could be programmed using punched cards to input numbers, choose mathematical operations, and even access stored variables. Unfortunately, just like the engine before it, it was also never completed due to conflict with his engineers and his funding running out.

However, what is truly special is that despite these machines never being completed, the work Babbage did, particularly on the Analytical Engine, was a demonstration of the fundamentals for the computers of nowadays. They both have components for doing calculations, storing data, inputting data, and outputting results. Plus, they can both be programmed instead of merely performing a single task. Babbage's work on computers truly changed the world, even if not in his lifetime.