Yes, You Can Still Send A Telegram In The US (And Here's Why You Might Need To)

While many people associate the word "telegram" with the Telegram messenger app that is known for its end-to-end encryption, some older users of the internet may remember what its name was based on. Telegrams, which are messages sent via wire or electric telegraph, have been around since the 1800s. While there is conflicting information about who invented electric telegraphy, Samuel Morse (who is also known for developing Morse code) is widely credited for the system that made it work on a large scale in the United States. Apart from connecting people, businesses, and governments, telegrams have played important roles in railroad control and relaying key information during conflicts such as the American Civil War. By 1866, reliable cross-Atlantic telegraphy became a reality.

Advertisement

These days, telegrams have been mostly cast to the side — first in favor of fax machines and text messages, and, more recently, emails and instant messaging apps. That said, the humble telegram still has a place in many people's hearts, especially in an age where other analog experiences like vinyl records are making a comeback. While it's not the most efficient way to communicate, sending telegrams can be another way to resist the modern obsession with efficiency. In an age where getting seen-zoned or ghosted is a rite of passage, telegrams are tangible proof that we care enough about people to be inconvenienced. But they also have other uses, including in legal contexts.