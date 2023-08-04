What Is Telegram: The Messenger App Explained

Telegram was first launched as a completely free, cross-platform messaging service in 2013 by Nikolai and Pavel Durov, a pair of brothers who were best known for launching the Russian social media platform VK. (They fled Russia in 2014 after VK was taken over by the Kremlin.) Even though Telegram's best privacy feature, end-to-end encryption, is not turned on by default, user privacy on an open platform was the Durovs' focus from the beginning. In particular, they were inspired by the then-recent revelations about government spying from NSA contractor turned whistleblower Edward Snowden.

"It made a lot of people really scared and concerned about the current situation," Pavel told TechCrunch in October 2013. "We are certainly among many, many people who started to think about ways to fix the problem."

Pavel added that he was acutely aware of how much trust in communications companies had been lost in 2013, so Telegram needed to earn it from potential users, with the platform's open API being the first step. "[We] will be able to invite everyone to review the messaging algorithm that we use on Telegram and inspect the source code of the app," he said. "We can earn trust from them, that end-to-end encryption is something that can be done on the client side. This way, any interested person can check that the app does exactly what it claims to and doesn't send information to other sources or does anything else that is insecure."

But what started as a secure messaging app turned into something more in August 2014, when Telegram introduced "broadcast lists," which morphed into "Channels" a year later. This turned Telegram into, effectively, an inverse of the likes of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: A messaging platform with a public social element added on instead of a social media platform that also included direct messaging.