More Than Just Rubber: What Are Tires Made Of?

We drive our vehicles every day, often without thinking of all the engineering that goes into making them possible. For example, cars, trucks, SUVs, and even motorcycles all require a set of road-ready tires if you want them to get anywhere. We're talking about a giant steel chassis carrying body panels, windows, seats, and passengers — thousands of pounds of weight — all balancing on four little air-filled wheels. Not only that, but these humble tires can travel tens of thousands of miles over rough asphalt, gravel, and various other abrasive forms of terrain before needing to be replaced. It's pretty impressive when you stop to think about it.

The expression, "Where the rubber meets the road," is used to refer to the moment when a plan or theory becomes a reality. But that very rubber is actually what makes modern automotive travel possible in a much more literal sense. You might not realize it by looking at them from the outside, but tires are surprisingly complex, with specific types of rubber that can remain grippy while enduring the constant beating of weight, pressure, and miles. Of course, there are dozens of major tire brands out there that each have their own blueprints and formulas, but there are a few basic design elements that they all have in common. So with that in mind, it's worth taking a look at what these miraculous little things that we so often take for granted are actually made of. What kind of rubber is used to produce car tires, and what other materials are involved in their construction?