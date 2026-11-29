According to U.S. News & World Report, the 2026 Honda Accord outperforms its sibling, the Civic. The Accord lands in third place on U.S. News' list of the Best Sedans, coming in behind only two luxury sedans, the Lucid Air and the Genesis G90. The media company notes the Accord's affordable price and generous passenger and cargo space, calling it "one of the most practical cars you can buy."

With a starting price of $28,395, the Accord is only $3,400 more than the 2027 Civic. The base LX model has a 192-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Hybrid options are also available. The increased power over the base Civic's 150 horsepower does come at the expense of gas mileage. The Accord sees 29 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, while the Civic will get 32 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway. The Accord has a standard 9-inch touch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Civic has a 7-inch touch screen and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Both have comparable standard safety features.

The Civic was a finalist for the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Compact Car for the Money award, but the Accord offers more legroom and a larger trunk. The Accord is also the winner of two U.S. News awards: the Best Midsize Car for the Money and the Best Midsize Car for Families awards.