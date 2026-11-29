5 4-Cylinder Sedans With Better Ratings Than The Honda Civic
The Honda Civic has long been considered the darling of the compact sedan segment. Dubbed by MotorTrend as "one of the most successful compact cars ever," the Civic debuted in 1973 as a hatchback. Today, it's available as both a hatchback and a four-door sedan in gasoline, hybrid, and performance models. Prices range from $24,995 for a base, gas-powered sedan to $48,695 for the Type R.
The Civic offers excellent fuel economy, a wide array of models and options, an extremely accessible starting price, and good safety and reliability scores. It often tops compact car lists, but that doesn't mean it's the right choice for everyone. If you're shopping for a four-cylinder sedan, there are competitors that manage to edge past the Civic in different ways, including interior space, engine power and performance, and tech features. You should also remember that car reviews are subjective assessments. While there's no denying the Civic's history and appeal, nothing beats doing a bit of digging on your own to make sure it's the right fit. These five four-cylinder sedans outrank the Civic, at least according to some experts — is one the car for you?
Honda Accord
According to U.S. News & World Report, the 2026 Honda Accord outperforms its sibling, the Civic. The Accord lands in third place on U.S. News' list of the Best Sedans, coming in behind only two luxury sedans, the Lucid Air and the Genesis G90. The media company notes the Accord's affordable price and generous passenger and cargo space, calling it "one of the most practical cars you can buy."
With a starting price of $28,395, the Accord is only $3,400 more than the 2027 Civic. The base LX model has a 192-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Hybrid options are also available. The increased power over the base Civic's 150 horsepower does come at the expense of gas mileage. The Accord sees 29 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, while the Civic will get 32 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway. The Accord has a standard 9-inch touch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Civic has a 7-inch touch screen and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Both have comparable standard safety features.
The Civic was a finalist for the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Compact Car for the Money award, but the Accord offers more legroom and a larger trunk. The Accord is also the winner of two U.S. News awards: the Best Midsize Car for the Money and the Best Midsize Car for Families awards.
Hyundai Sonata
The Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan and larger than the Civic, with an affordable starting price under $28,000. It tops the CarBuzz list of Best 4-Cylinder Sedans For 2026. While CarBuzz specifically ranks the 2026 model, the 2027 model is a carryover with no changes. The SE and the SEL Sport trims both have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 191 horsepower, while the N Line trim has a turbocharged four-cylinder with 290 horsepower. Both outperform the Civic's 150 horsepower. Again, however, the Civic far surpasses the Sonata when it comes to fuel efficiency. The base model offers the Sonata's best gas mileage with 26 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway.
The Sonata was redesigned in 2024 and has a sporty look, with a low-slung roof, a low front end, and Hyundai's modern Seamless Horizon Lamp. The Civic offers a more traditional, compact look. Inside, the Sonata has modern appeal with a 12.3-inch touch screen. Hyundai also offers a larger selection of standard safety features than are found on the base Civic, including Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.
The 2027 Sonata is covered by Hyundai's 10-Year, 100,000-Mile powertrain limited warranty and 5-Year, 60,000-Mile new vehicle limited warranty. The Civic has a three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Kia K4
Kia is well-known for its popular SUVs like the Sportage and the Telluride, but many drivers may not be as familiar with the automaker's sedans. The four-door K4 competes directly with the Civic and is at the top of JD Power's best sedan rankings. It also offers one of the lowest starting prices in its class. The base LX trim has an MSRP of $22,390, though its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine puts out slightly less horsepower than the Civic. Buyers seeking better performance will have to upgrade to the top-tier GT-Line Turbo, which has a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 190 horsepower. Though this trim is more expensive than the base model Civic, it's still priced under $28,500.
JD Power gives the K4 excellent ratings for reliability, quality, and driving experience. All models except the turbo see an estimated 29 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on the highway. Kia includes a long list of standard features, especially considering the price point. Buyers can expect a large 12.3-inch touch screen even in the LX trim, along with smart cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist, auto emergency braking, a rear occupant alert, four USB ports, and more. Like the Civic, the K4 is classified as a compact car, but the cabin feels spacious, even for taller passengers, and the trunk offers almost as much cargo space as found in the Civic.
Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry first hit American roads in 1983 and eventually became a bestseller. While SUVs surged in popularity, the Camry remained steady. In 2026, high gas prices have led to a resurgence of sedan sales, and the Camry is leading the charge. The 2027 base LE model starts at $29,700, making it the priciest option included here. That being said, it's a great pick if you're looking for excellent gas mileage. All models of the Camry have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. The LE puts out 225 horsepower, and drivers can still expect to see 52 mpg in the city and 49 mpg on the highway.
The Toyota further distinguishes the Camry with optional all-wheel drive, which is available on all trim levels. On the LE, it bumps the price up above $31,000 but barely affects fuel efficiency. The Civic is only available with front-wheel drive.
Edmunds named the Camry the best midsize sedan and praises its roomy interior, easy ride, and long list of tech features. Buyers should expect wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a standard 8-inch touch screen, the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Pre-Collision System, a rear seat reminder, and four drive modes, including Sport, Eco, Normal, and EV. Higher trims have a larger touch screen and additional safety features. The trunk is sizable, though both the Sonata and the Accord offer more cargo space. The Camry is a sensible and reliable choice, though it may be a bit understated for some buyers. Toyota has a basic three-year, 36,000 mile warranty and an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on hybrid components.
Nissan Sentra
JD Power ranks the 2027 Nissan Sentra above the Honda Civic in its sedan rankings, and it's a good option if you're on a tight budget. The entry-level S model starts at $22,990. It has front-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 149 horsepower, which is comparable to the base model Civic. Drivers can expect an estimated 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. It's one of the most affordable sedans on the market today, and JD Power gives it high marks in several categories, including quality and reliability and driving experience.
All trims have a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The S trim does lack a few creature comforts, such as a power driver's seat, and the 7-inch instrument display is small compared to other trims, which have a 12.3-inch digital cluster. However, every model has good standard safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning and Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, and High Beam Assist. Nissan offers other helpful features like an Easy-Fill Tire Alert, which provides a horn beep when the tires reach the correct pressure when you're adding air, and Intelligent Cruise Control.
If you're looking for a well-priced daily driver, it's hard to go wrong with the Sentra. It won't win any awards for speed or performance, but it offers comparable interior space to the Civic with excellent cargo capacity. Additionally, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named it a Top Safety Pick+.